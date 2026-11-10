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India's Airpocalypse: The Story Of Diwali Peaks, Missing Data, And Stubble-Burning Build-Up, In Charts


Date: 2026-11-10 03:15:46

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Like clockwork, Delhi and surrounding regions wake up to grey smog a day after Diwali celebrations. The visibility is poor; the metallic smell of fine particles is strong. And the data lays bare readings so high that air pollution stations go blank for hours, raising questions about the readings' robustness and serving as a reminder of Diwali's brutal impact on air pollution.

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Live Mint

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