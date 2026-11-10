New Cancer Drug Prices Down By Over 96%: MRP Rules, How To Check Medicine Rates, What Changes From November 9

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a major relief to patients, the government announced on Monday that the Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) of anti-cancer medicines were "reduced by up to 96.45%."

The revised Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) of more than 1,000 anti-cancer formulations came into effect on Monday, a move projected to save consumers an estimated ₹3,540.38 crore annually, according to an official release.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals said the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped trade margins on the MRP of 137 anti-cancer drugs.

Out of the 137 identified anti-cancer drugs, 10-15 are yet to be launched in India. "However, Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) will be applicable on these drugs also as and when they are launched," the government said in the statement.

As of November 7, as many as 76 pharmaceutical companies had reported revised MRP for 1225 anti-cancer formulations, covering 121 drugs, the department said.

The reduction in the MRP of 1031 formulations of anti-cancer medicines was reported, with 600 brands reporting above 50 percent reduction and the highest reduction being 96.45 percent.

Besides the reduction in the MRP, here are some more changes that customers will see:

1. The revised MRP will be printed on the pack and will apply in every pharmacy and hospital, from November 9.

2. One can check the price of the cancer on the Pharma Sahi Daam app. No pharmacy or chemist can charge more than the price listed on the app or printed on the medication pack.

3. If charged more, the person can complain to NPPA via the Pharma Sahi Daam app/ portal or call 1800-111-255

One can verify printed pack prices or search for official rates on the Pharma Sahi Daam Mobile Application or on the NPPA official website gov).

Every retailer, dealer, hospital and institution is required to prominently display the revised MRP list of anti-cancer medicines on their websites and in their premises.

"As per the NPPA notification, State Drug Controllers will monitor compliance by manufacturers, dealers, Hospitals and Medical Institutions," the department said in its statement.

"Consumers can check the applicable prices through the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application and the NPPA website () and report any non-compliance or violation of revised prices to the authority," it added.

Is pharmacy/chemist charging you more for a medicine? Here's how to file complaint when charges more

Complaints can be submitted through the following channels:

Email: monitoring-nppa[at]gov[dot]in

Helpline: 1800-11-1255

Post: Deputy Director, Monitoring, NPPA, 3rd Floor, YMCA Cultural Centre Building, 1 Jai Singh Marg, New Delhi – 110001.