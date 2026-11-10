Italy Investigates Suspected Cyberattack Targeting Anti-Mafia Agency
(MENAFN) Italian authorities have launched checks at the country's Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate to establish whether a suspected cyberattack has breached its digital systems and exposed sensitive government information, according to reports.
The investigation follows claims circulating online that a user operating under the name 'weykofa' had offered a collection of approximately 300 files, exceeding 220 megabytes in size, for sale on the dark web. The individual reportedly also requested payment in bitcoin as part of a ransom demand.
The allegedly compromised documents are said to contain information about more than 20 organized crime networks, details of ongoing investigations, internal agency statistics, employee records, financial documents and communications involving Europol and the European Union.
Separately, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi announced that cybersecurity concerns and their possible implications for public safety would feature on the agenda of a meeting of the National Committee for Public Order and Security scheduled for Tuesday.
Speaking in Diamante, southern Italy, Piantedosi also addressed reports that information relating to several senior officials had appeared for sale on the dark web. Those reportedly affected include Italy's foreign minister, the Rome prosecutor and the chief of the Postal and Communications Police.
"It is right to try to understand what lies behind this and, above all, what repercussions there may be for people's security and the community," he said.
The minister added that authorities would work to determine the circumstances and motivations behind the suspected incidents, while identifying appropriate measures to prevent further risks and protect public security.
The investigation follows claims circulating online that a user operating under the name 'weykofa' had offered a collection of approximately 300 files, exceeding 220 megabytes in size, for sale on the dark web. The individual reportedly also requested payment in bitcoin as part of a ransom demand.
The allegedly compromised documents are said to contain information about more than 20 organized crime networks, details of ongoing investigations, internal agency statistics, employee records, financial documents and communications involving Europol and the European Union.
Separately, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi announced that cybersecurity concerns and their possible implications for public safety would feature on the agenda of a meeting of the National Committee for Public Order and Security scheduled for Tuesday.
Speaking in Diamante, southern Italy, Piantedosi also addressed reports that information relating to several senior officials had appeared for sale on the dark web. Those reportedly affected include Italy's foreign minister, the Rome prosecutor and the chief of the Postal and Communications Police.
"It is right to try to understand what lies behind this and, above all, what repercussions there may be for people's security and the community," he said.
The minister added that authorities would work to determine the circumstances and motivations behind the suspected incidents, while identifying appropriate measures to prevent further risks and protect public security.
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