US Jets Flee UK Base on Iran Threat Report as Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) The United States pulled several military aircraft out of RAF Mildenhall, a British air force base, on Monday after a reported threat from Iran, according to a national financial newspaper.
US officials have not said whether the threat was imminent or broader in nature.
Flight-tracking data and officials familiar with the matter indicate that two American refueling tankers were first diverted to Germany. Several other aircraft were subsequently moved to Germany and other sites.
The US Air Force would not comment on the specific movements, saying only that American aircraft routinely shift between bases for operational reasons. The White House referred questions to the Pentagon.
The move echoes a decision last month, when the Pentagon withdrew B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford over fears of an alleged Iran-backed plot to target American pilots and aircraft with drones and other means.
Iran has cautioned that any US military strike against it could prompt retaliation reaching beyond the Middle East.
Also on Monday, the “Gang of Eight,” the senior congressional leaders responsible for political and intelligence oversight, received briefings on Iran-related threats.
US officials have not said whether the threat was imminent or broader in nature.
Flight-tracking data and officials familiar with the matter indicate that two American refueling tankers were first diverted to Germany. Several other aircraft were subsequently moved to Germany and other sites.
The US Air Force would not comment on the specific movements, saying only that American aircraft routinely shift between bases for operational reasons. The White House referred questions to the Pentagon.
The move echoes a decision last month, when the Pentagon withdrew B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford over fears of an alleged Iran-backed plot to target American pilots and aircraft with drones and other means.
Iran has cautioned that any US military strike against it could prompt retaliation reaching beyond the Middle East.
Also on Monday, the “Gang of Eight,” the senior congressional leaders responsible for political and intelligence oversight, received briefings on Iran-related threats.
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