Germany's Merz Nominates Ilse Aigner for Presidential Race
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Monday that his conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has selected Ilse Aigner as its nominee for the country's presidency, potentially paving the way for her to become Germany's first female head of state.
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Merz confirmed that the party's federal executive committee had approved his proposal to put forward the 61-year-old politician for the position.
“I am pleased to be able to tell you today that the federal executive committee of the CDU has accepted my proposal to nominate Ilse Aigner as our candidate for president,” Merz told reporters.
The chancellor highlighted Aigner's extensive political background, emphasizing her experience in public service, strong sense of responsibility and dedication to democratic institutions.
“Her clear commitment to the fundamental values of our democracy, her dedication to respectful discourse in politics, and her consistent stance against extremism, hatred, and social exclusion, regardless of its source, make her a worthy candidate for this high office,” he said.
The nomination comes as the CDU/CSU conservative alliance and its governing partner, the center-left Social Democratic Party, control a majority in the electoral body responsible for choosing Germany's next president.
With the presidential vote scheduled for January, the governing coalition's parliamentary strength places Aigner in a favorable position ahead of the election.
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Merz confirmed that the party's federal executive committee had approved his proposal to put forward the 61-year-old politician for the position.
“I am pleased to be able to tell you today that the federal executive committee of the CDU has accepted my proposal to nominate Ilse Aigner as our candidate for president,” Merz told reporters.
The chancellor highlighted Aigner's extensive political background, emphasizing her experience in public service, strong sense of responsibility and dedication to democratic institutions.
“Her clear commitment to the fundamental values of our democracy, her dedication to respectful discourse in politics, and her consistent stance against extremism, hatred, and social exclusion, regardless of its source, make her a worthy candidate for this high office,” he said.
The nomination comes as the CDU/CSU conservative alliance and its governing partner, the center-left Social Democratic Party, control a majority in the electoral body responsible for choosing Germany's next president.
With the presidential vote scheduled for January, the governing coalition's parliamentary strength places Aigner in a favorable position ahead of the election.
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