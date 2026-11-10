Israeli Forces Set Up New Checkpoint in Rural Quneitra, Search Civilians
(MENAFN) Israeli troops entered rural areas of Quneitra in southern Syria on Tuesday, establishing a military checkpoint at the entrance to Jabata al-Khashab and searching people traveling through the area.
The forces set up the checkpoint near the town's entrance and inspected passersby, according to reports. No information was provided about possible arrests or the duration of the military presence.
The latest operation followed another incursion on Monday, when Israeli troops moved into central rural Quneitra and established a checkpoint along the Rasem al-Halabi junction road, where they also searched people passing through.
A similar deployment was reported on Saturday, when Israeli forces set up a checkpoint at the Al-Kassarat junction in Jabata al-Khashab.
Separately, Israeli troops fired toward several journalists on Monday as they covered alleged Israeli violations in rural Quneitra. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The Syrian state news agency condemned the shooting directed at one of its correspondents while carrying out his professional duties, describing it as a “flagrant violation of press freedom.”
Syria regards the repeated Israeli incursions into its southern territory as breaches of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement. Damascus has repeatedly called for Israeli troops to withdraw from Syrian land.
The forces set up the checkpoint near the town's entrance and inspected passersby, according to reports. No information was provided about possible arrests or the duration of the military presence.
The latest operation followed another incursion on Monday, when Israeli troops moved into central rural Quneitra and established a checkpoint along the Rasem al-Halabi junction road, where they also searched people passing through.
A similar deployment was reported on Saturday, when Israeli forces set up a checkpoint at the Al-Kassarat junction in Jabata al-Khashab.
Separately, Israeli troops fired toward several journalists on Monday as they covered alleged Israeli violations in rural Quneitra. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The Syrian state news agency condemned the shooting directed at one of its correspondents while carrying out his professional duties, describing it as a “flagrant violation of press freedom.”
Syria regards the repeated Israeli incursions into its southern territory as breaches of the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement. Damascus has repeatedly called for Israeli troops to withdraw from Syrian land.
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