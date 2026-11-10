Global Technology Selloff Deepens As AI Investment Concerns Wipe Billions From Stock Markets

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Global equity markets came under renewed pressure on Friday as investors reassessed the outlook for artificial intelligence spending, technology valuations and the possibility of tighter regulation of data-centre infrastructure. The selloff extended across Asia and Europe after a sharp decline on Wall Street, with semiconductor-heavy markets experiencing particularly heavy losses.

The Nasdaq Composite had fallen 5.5% in Thursday's session, its largest one-day decline since April 2025. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also dropped 4.4% and 3.4%, respectively, as investors reduced exposure to major technology companies. The Nasdaq's decline placed the index in correction territory, reflecting the scale of the retreat from its recent highs.

AI Infrastructure Spending Comes Under Scrutiny

The latest selling pressure reflects growing questions about the financial returns from the substantial investments being made in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Technology companies have committed significant capital to data centres, advanced processors, networking equipment and electricity capacity to support AI development.

Investors are increasingly examining whether future revenue growth will justify these investments. Although demand for AI computing remains an important opportunity for the technology industry, the scale of infrastructure spending has raised concerns about capital requirements, operating costs and the time needed to generate returns.

Political developments have added another layer of uncertainty. Following the US midterm elections, investors began considering whether a changed congressional balance could lead to stronger scrutiny of data-centre construction, electricity consumption and environmental regulation. These are potential policy developments rather than confirmed regulatory changes.

Asian Semiconductor Markets Face Pressure

The impact was particularly visible in Asian markets with significant semiconductor exposure. South Korea's KOSPI and Taiwan's equity market recorded steep declines, while Japan's Nikkei also weakened. Semiconductor manufacturers and technology suppliers faced pressure as investors reconsidered the outlook for AI-related demand.

European equities also moved lower during early trading, while government bonds attracted demand as investors sought protection from market volatility. The movement highlighted how concerns about one industry can spread through global markets because of the importance of technology companies in major indices.

Investors Reassess Market Leadership

The latest selloff raises questions about the concentration of market gains in a relatively small group of technology companies. Businesses supplying AI infrastructure may face different risks from software providers and companies adopting AI tools to improve productivity.

Investors will now focus on capital expenditure plans, earnings guidance and evidence that AI investments are generating commercial returns. The performance of semiconductor companies and broader technology indices will remain important indicators of whether the decline represents a temporary repricing or a deeper reassessment of the sector's growth expectations.