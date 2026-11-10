US Adds 165,000 Jobs In October As Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.1%, Strengthening Case For Fed Rate Hike

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The US labour market showed stronger-than-expected growth in October, with employers adding 165,000 nonfarm jobs and the unemployment rate declining to 4.1%. The figures exceeded economists' expectations and suggested that employment conditions had regained momentum after weaker performance during the middle of the year.

The latest employment report, released by the US Labor Department on Friday, showed payroll growth significantly above the 65,000 increase forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters. The unemployment rate declined from 4.2% in September, while employment figures for August and September were revised upward by a combined 84,000 jobs.

Hiring Strength Extends Across Several Industries

Professional and business services accounted for a substantial share of October's employment growth, adding 70,000 positions. Healthcare employment increased by 42,000 jobs, largely through hospitals and home healthcare services, while transportation and warehousing added 25,000 positions.

The broader distribution of hiring suggests that the improvement was not limited to a single industry. The increase also followed an upward revision to earlier employment figures, strengthening the evidence that the labour market had performed better than previously estimated.

However, the figures do not necessarily mean that every part of the economy is experiencing the same conditions. Employment trends can differ between industries, and businesses may continue to face higher operating expenses and uncertainty about consumer demand.

Federal Reserve Faces a More Complicated Decision

The employment report could influence the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision. A stronger labour market generally gives policymakers more flexibility to maintain or increase borrowing costs when inflation remains above their target.

Financial markets increased expectations of a December rate hike after the data was released. Reuters reported that traders placed the probability of a quarter-percentage-point increase at approximately 81%, compared with 72.8% before the employment report.

This remains a market expectation rather than a confirmed Federal Reserve decision. Policymakers will also consider inflation, wage growth, economic activity and financial conditions before deciding whether further tightening is necessary.

Implications for Bonds, Stocks and Businesses

A stronger employment market can support household income and consumer spending, potentially benefiting retailers, service providers and other businesses exposed to domestic demand. At the same time, expectations of higher interest rates can increase borrowing costs for companies and households.

Government bond yields and the US dollar may also respond to changes in interest-rate expectations. Higher yields can affect financing conditions and the valuation of financial assets, particularly companies whose valuations depend heavily on future earnings.

Investors Await Further Economic Data

The October employment report provides evidence of stronger hiring, but it does not settle the outlook for inflation or monetary policy. Investors will continue monitoring consumer prices, wages and subsequent labour-market reports to assess whether the Federal Reserve will tighten policy further.