Ukraine’s 5-Member Team Begins UAE Work Before US-Russia Talks
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s negotiating team has started work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as preparations gather pace for a fresh round of talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia, Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, announced Tuesday.
Writing on X, Umerov said the delegation will first sit down with representatives of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission. US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also expected to take part.
“We will align our positions and coordinate our steps ahead of the next stage of negotiations,” he said.
A trilateral session between Ukraine, the US and Russia will come next, Umerov added. He gave no details on when it would take place or what it would cover.
The Ukrainian side consists of five officials: Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia, Serhii Kyslytsia and Vadym Skibitskyi.
Kyiv’s stated goals, he said, are to “end hostilities, secure reliable post-war security guarantees, ensure Ukraine’s economic recovery and development, and advance humanitarian efforts.”
“We are working to make as much progress as possible on these issues and bring peace closer,” he said.
Writing on X, Umerov said the delegation will first sit down with representatives of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission. US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also expected to take part.
“We will align our positions and coordinate our steps ahead of the next stage of negotiations,” he said.
A trilateral session between Ukraine, the US and Russia will come next, Umerov added. He gave no details on when it would take place or what it would cover.
The Ukrainian side consists of five officials: Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia, Serhii Kyslytsia and Vadym Skibitskyi.
Kyiv’s stated goals, he said, are to “end hostilities, secure reliable post-war security guarantees, ensure Ukraine’s economic recovery and development, and advance humanitarian efforts.”
“We are working to make as much progress as possible on these issues and bring peace closer,” he said.
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