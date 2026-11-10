Bomb Threat Empties Greek Ferry: 875 Evacuated, No Device Found
(MENAFN) A phoned-in bomb warning forced the emergency evacuation of 875 passengers from a ferry at the port of Piraeus on Monday, according to a Greek daily newspaper.
Coast guard officers swept the vessel after an unidentified caller told a passenger on board that a bomb was about to go off. The search turned up no explosive device.
The ferry was preparing to depart for Rhodes, with scheduled stops at Syros, Patmos, Leros and Kos. Besides the passengers, it carried 83 crew members, 89 passenger cars, 12 motorcycles, 110 trucks and a minibus.
The scare follows a week of bomb threats against several passenger flights across Europe. Those threats led to emergency landings, diversions, military escorts and security inspections at airports in multiple countries.
Coast guard officers swept the vessel after an unidentified caller told a passenger on board that a bomb was about to go off. The search turned up no explosive device.
The ferry was preparing to depart for Rhodes, with scheduled stops at Syros, Patmos, Leros and Kos. Besides the passengers, it carried 83 crew members, 89 passenger cars, 12 motorcycles, 110 trucks and a minibus.
The scare follows a week of bomb threats against several passenger flights across Europe. Those threats led to emergency landings, diversions, military escorts and security inspections at airports in multiple countries.
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