Iran Denies USD8B Hormuz Deal Talks; Trump to Meet Qatar’s PM
(MENAFN) Tehran on Monday flatly rejected reports that it is negotiating the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping in return for the release of $8 billion in frozen Iranian assets.
An unnamed Iranian official told a semi-official news agency that the reports of such talks were false. Iran is holding to its seven conditions for negotiations, the official said, and will engage in contacts only within that framework.
The denial came as press reports said US President Donald Trump was set to meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday to discuss the purported Iranian proposal.
Iran’s seven conditions
Tehran is demanding an end to the naval blockade and guaranteed safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels and oil tankers. It also wants unilateral sanctions lifted and Iranian oil exports exempted from restrictions. Beyond those economic and maritime terms, Iran is seeking the release of its frozen assets, the right to keep nuclear materials inside the country, and an end to the war.
Background
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire was reached in April, but fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict stalled.
An unnamed Iranian official told a semi-official news agency that the reports of such talks were false. Iran is holding to its seven conditions for negotiations, the official said, and will engage in contacts only within that framework.
The denial came as press reports said US President Donald Trump was set to meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday to discuss the purported Iranian proposal.
Iran’s seven conditions
Tehran is demanding an end to the naval blockade and guaranteed safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for commercial vessels and oil tankers. It also wants unilateral sanctions lifted and Iranian oil exports exempted from restrictions. Beyond those economic and maritime terms, Iran is seeking the release of its frozen assets, the right to keep nuclear materials inside the country, and an end to the war.
Background
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire was reached in April, but fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July as diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict stalled.
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