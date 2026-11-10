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Andrew Cullen


Date: 2026-11-10 03:06:55

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Guest Research Fellow, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
Profile Articles

- PhD in Applied Mathematics, Monash Uni, 2018
- Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Melbourne 2019-2021
- Research Fellow, University of Melbourne, 2022-2025
- Senior Research Fellow, University of Melbourne, 2025-2026
- Guest Research Fellow, University of Melbourne, 2026-Current

Specialist in AI and its intersection with cybersecurity.

Experience
  • –present Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Education
  • 2018 Monash University, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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