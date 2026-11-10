Andrew Cullen
- Guest Research Fellow, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
- PhD in Applied Mathematics, Monash Uni, 2018
- Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Melbourne 2019-2021
- Research Fellow, University of Melbourne, 2022-2025
- Senior Research Fellow, University of Melbourne, 2025-2026
- Guest Research Fellow, University of Melbourne, 2026-Current
Specialist in AI and its intersection with cybersecurity.Experience
- –present Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
- 2018 Monash University, PhD
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