Azerbaijan Highlights 157 GW Offshore Wind Potential At COP31

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has called for greater international investment in wind energy, highlighting the country's 157 GW offshore wind potential in the Caspian Sea.

Speaking at a ministerial and investor plenary session held within the framework of COP31, Shahbazov outlined Azerbaijan's plans to expand wind power capacity and strengthen its role in regional green energy projects.

The session, titled "Accelerating Investment in Wind Energy: From COP31 Commitments to Partnerships", was organised by the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), with the support of Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.

According to Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, Shahbazov stressed that wind energy would play an important role in meeting growing electricity demand, ensuring reliable and affordable energy supplies, and reducing emissions.

He also emphasised the need for long-term power purchase agreements and a predictable investment environment to attract funding to the sector.

Wind power currently accounts for 14.3% of Azerbaijan's total installed renewable energy capacity. The country aims to increase the share of renewable sources in its overall installed electricity generation capacity to 43% by 2035, with onshore and offshore wind projects expected to make a significant contribution.

Referring to the Caspian Sea's 157 GW wind energy potential within Azerbaijan's maritime sector, Shahbazov said that sites for offshore wind projects had been identified and the necessary legal framework established. Projects with a combined capacity of more than 4 GW are currently planned.

The minister also highlighted the role of wind power in the development of regional green energy corridors, including the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe route, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe corridor via Nakhchivan, and the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria route.

He added that the Trans-Caspian corridor could facilitate the transmission of wind-generated electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to wider markets through Azerbaijan.

Shahbazov invited international financial institutions, investors and companies to take part in these initiatives, reaffirming Azerbaijan's readiness to cooperate with international partners.

During the event, the minister was also presented with a certificate of appreciation for the planting of a tree sapling in his name under Türkiye's "Green Homeland Mobilisation" initiative.