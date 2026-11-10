War Update: 156 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, covering the situation as of 08:00 on Tuesday, November 10.

Russian forces launched one missile strike and 71 airstrikes, dropping 247 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian invaders deployed 7,709 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,354 shelling attacks.

The Russian attacks targeted Korenok, Ryzhivka, Bezsalivka, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Pavlivka, Oleksiivka, Khotin, Mohrytsia, Kozache, Pysarivka, Ulanove, Shalyhyne, Rohizne, Nova Sich, Topolia, Yastrubshchyna, Yastrubyne, Neskuchne, Vilna Sloboda, Volfyne, Mala Korchakivka, Krovne, Vovkivka, Chernatske, Nova Huta, Yunakivka, Kysla Dubyna, and Ivolzhanske in the Sumy region, as well as Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region. Airstrikes hit Nova Sich, Mariine, and Pustohorod.

Rocket and artillery units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a cluster of Russian personnel and equipment, two artillery systems and two UAV command posts.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched three strikes using five guided aerial bombs and carried out 52 shelling attacks, one of them with a multiple-launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled six Russian attacks toward Okhrimivka, Khrypuny, and Mala Vovcha, as well as near Starytsia and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched six attacks near Zarichne and toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces launched two attacks toward Pyskunivka and near Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces carried out three assault operations toward Vasiutynske and near Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, nine Russian attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka, Dovha Balka, and Rusyn Yar, as well as toward Mykolaipillia.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 13 attacks, attempting to advance near Vilne, Svitle, Molodetske and toward Myrne, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka.

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In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops launched two attacks, attempting to advance toward Novе Zaporizhzhia.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces launched an attack near Stepove.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

No signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 10, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,611,600 personnel.