Drones Attack Aircraft Repair Plant In Russia's Novgorod Region
A drone threat was declared in the Novgorod Region shortly after midnight. Local social media groups reported hearing“rumbling” and seeing what they described as“fireworks outside their windows.” Explosions were reported in the Gorodok neighborhood, where the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant is located.
The facility in Staraya Russa, which belongs to Rostec's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), repairs and maintains military transport and civilian aircraft, including Il-76, Il-78, and L-410 planes, as well as aircraft engines. The plant has its own airfield and is involved in fulfilling state defense procurement contracts. It is under sanctions imposed by the United States, the EU, and Japan among other countries.
The 123rd plant was also reportedly targeted in a drone attack overnight on March 17. Satellite imagery taken afterward showed holes in the roof of one of its hangars.Read also: Ukrainian Navy shifts Neptune missile use to target Russia's defense industry, spox says
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Morozov Plant near St. Petersburg overnight on November 9, damaging three of its production workshops.
Lead photo for illustrative purposes: Pixabay
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