Russia Strikes Retail Facility In Kropyvnytskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the regional capital. One of the retail chain's facilities was hit,” Raikovych said.

Information about possible casualties and the extent of the damage is still being clarified, he added.

Russian attack sparks fire at transport infrastructure facility inskyi

As reported, two people were injured in a Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi on Tuesday morning, November 10.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine