Russia Strikes Retail Facility In Kropyvnytskyi
“The enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the regional capital. One of the retail chain's facilities was hit,” Raikovych said.
Information about possible casualties and the extent of the damage is still being clarified, he added.Read also: Russian attack sparks fire at transport infrastructure facility in Kropyvnyt skyi
As reported, two people were injured in a Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi on Tuesday morning, November 10.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
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