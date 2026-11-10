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Ukrainian Delegation Arrives In Abu Dhabi For Trilateral Talks


Date: 2026-11-10 03:06:11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian President's Office, shared a photo from Abu Dhabi on Telegra, according to Ukrinform.

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UkrinForm

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