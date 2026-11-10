US Urges Russia To Give Europe A Seat At The Table In Ukraine Peace Talks Politico

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Politico reported this, citing US officials, according to Ukrinform.

According to the officials, US presidential envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will push for European involvement in future negotiations at the first trilateral meeting between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine since February, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The US envoys are seeking to accelerate the negotiation process and want this week's meeting to be the last held without Europe's full participation, the officials told Politico.

“We need Europe at the table,” one of the officials said.“So our proposal is to bring the Europeans into the discussion after this trilateral,” one of the officials said.

European governments and EU institutions have little time to decide who will represent them at the negotiating table, the report noted.

Read also:European defense architectures and security guarantees must not be used as a bargaining chip in U.S.-led or bilateral negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine

As previously reported, the United States will mediate working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Ahead of the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.