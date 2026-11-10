Russian Drone Strikes Commuter Train In Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's national railway operator, reported the attack on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A hostile UAV attacked a commuter train in Sumy. At the time of the strike, the train was at the railway station platform,” the company said.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the train crew was in a shelter when the attack occurred. No passengers or railway workers were injured.

Russians attack railway infrastructure in Kyiv –tsia

As reported by Ukrinform, one man was killed and eight others were injured in Russian attacks across the Sumy Region over past day.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration