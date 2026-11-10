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Russian Drone Strikes Commuter Train In Sumy


Date: 2026-11-10 03:06:10

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's national railway operator, reported the attack on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“A hostile UAV attacked a commuter train in Sumy. At the time of the strike, the train was at the railway station platform,” the company said.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the train crew was in a shelter when the attack occurred. No passengers or railway workers were injured.

Read also: Russians attack railway infrastructure in Kyiv – Ukrzalizny tsia

As reported by Ukrinform, one man was killed and eight others were injured in Russian attacks across the Sumy Region over past day.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration

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