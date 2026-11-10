Russian Drone Strikes Commuter Train In Sumy
“A hostile UAV attacked a commuter train in Sumy. At the time of the strike, the train was at the railway station platform,” the company said.
According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the train crew was in a shelter when the attack occurred. No passengers or railway workers were injured.Read also: Russians attack railway infrastructure in Kyiv – Ukrzalizny tsia
As reported by Ukrinform, one man was killed and eight others were injured in Russian attacks across the Sumy Region over past day.
Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration
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