Lavrov Outlines Agenda for Upcoming US-Mediated Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that the upcoming US-mediated negotiations in Abu Dhabi will center on establishing key principles intended to guide a future comprehensive agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Moscow following discussions with Peruvian Foreign Minister Carlos Espa, Lavrov explained that the trilateral meetings would seek to establish a framework of principles for approval once negotiations on a broader settlement reach their conclusion.
“There is a shared understanding that the negotiations are focused on agreeing upon the principles that will be endorsed at the conclusion of talks on a comprehensive settlement,” Lavrov said.
He also defended the composition of Russia's negotiating delegation, describing the participation of Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov alongside Mikhail Galuzin as “entirely natural.” He pointed to Ryabkov's expertise in North Atlantic relations and arms control, among other areas, as justification for his involvement.
Lavrov further confirmed that he had taken note of comments made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the forthcoming discussions. He said the proposed agenda gives priority to security matters affecting Russia, Ukraine and Europe more broadly.
“We certainly welcome such an approach,” Lavrov said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine was also discussed during his meeting with his Peruvian counterpart.
Representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United States are expected to gather in the Emirati capital on Tuesday for a new round of trilateral negotiations aimed at finding a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Moscow following discussions with Peruvian Foreign Minister Carlos Espa, Lavrov explained that the trilateral meetings would seek to establish a framework of principles for approval once negotiations on a broader settlement reach their conclusion.
“There is a shared understanding that the negotiations are focused on agreeing upon the principles that will be endorsed at the conclusion of talks on a comprehensive settlement,” Lavrov said.
He also defended the composition of Russia's negotiating delegation, describing the participation of Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov alongside Mikhail Galuzin as “entirely natural.” He pointed to Ryabkov's expertise in North Atlantic relations and arms control, among other areas, as justification for his involvement.
Lavrov further confirmed that he had taken note of comments made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the forthcoming discussions. He said the proposed agenda gives priority to security matters affecting Russia, Ukraine and Europe more broadly.
“We certainly welcome such an approach,” Lavrov said, adding that the conflict in Ukraine was also discussed during his meeting with his Peruvian counterpart.
Representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United States are expected to gather in the Emirati capital on Tuesday for a new round of trilateral negotiations aimed at finding a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict.
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