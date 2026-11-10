Health Ministry Extends Evening Hours At 3 Health Centers Near Prince Hamzah Hospital Starting Saturday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- Health Minister Dr. Ibrahim Badour announced that three health centers near Prince Hamzah Hospital will extend their working hours starting next Saturday, operating from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to provide evening medical services.

The centers include Amman Comprehensive Health Center, North Hashmi Comprehensive Health Center, and Tabarbour Comprehensive Health Center.

The move aims to improve access to healthcare for residents and ease pressure on the hospital's emergency department.

According to a ministry statement issued Tuesday, Badour said the measure is part of the ministry's plan to strengthen primary healthcare services. It also builds on the success of similar initiatives at health centers surrounding Al-Bashir Hospital, Zarqa Government Hospital, and Prince Faisal Hospital in Russeifa, where emergency departments have experienced high patient volumes.

He noted that extending the operating hours of nearby health centers provides residents with accessible alternatives for medical conditions that do not require emergency hospital care.

Badour said around 65 percent of emergency department visits involve medical conditions that can be treated at primary healthcare centers without requiring hospital emergency services. This highlights the importance of expanding health center operating hours into the evening, allowing hospital emergency departments to focus on critical cases requiring immediate medical attention.

He explained that patients visiting the three centers will not be required to present the white referral card normally needed to access their services. The measure is intended to facilitate treatment for all patients and further reduce pressure on the emergency department at Prince Hamzah Hospital.

During evening hours, the centers will provide family medicine, general medical consultations, and center-based emergency services, in addition to pharmacy services, including the dispensing of monthly prescriptions. Laboratory testing and radiology services will also be available to help diagnose and manage patients' medical conditions.

The minister affirmed that the ministry plans to expand the initiative to other areas based on local healthcare needs, population density, and hospital attendance indicators. The expansion aims to improve the distribution of healthcare services and enhance their overall quality and efficiency.

Badour urged residents living near Prince Hamzah Hospital to make use of the three centers during their evening operating hours, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and to visit the hospital's emergency department only in cases requiring urgent medical attention.

//Petra// WH