Aqaba Council Discusses King's Speech, National Priorities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 10 (Petra) – The Aqaba Governorate Council held an expanded dialogue session on Monday evening to discuss the key messages of the Speech from the Throne delivered by His Majesty King Abdullah II at the opening of the third ordinary session of the 20th Parliament.

The session brought together representatives of official, public, political and youth sectors, as well as academics and individuals interested in public affairs.

Chairman of the Aqaba Governorate Council Committee, Musa Dardasawi, said the Speech from the Throne serves as a national roadmap, setting priorities and outlining the direction of the coming phase. He stressed the importance of moving beyond reading and analyzing its messages towards meaningful dialogue, public participation, and the development of practical ideas and solutions.

He explained that the council seeks to provide an inclusive platform for diverse opinions and perspectives, while turning the outcomes of discussions into initiatives that can be monitored and implemented through coordinated efforts involving public institutions, the private sector, political parties, civil society organizations, and young people.

At the beginning of the event, Dardasawi invited attendees to observe a minute of silence and recite Al-Fatiha in tribute to Corporal Jawad Salaytah, who was killed in the line of duty, and all those who lost their lives in service to the nation.

Participants examined the main themes of the Speech from the Throne and the priorities of the next phase, including political, economic and administrative modernization, water security, national unity, and greater community participation.

They also discussed the implications of the King's directives for national efforts, emphasizing the importance of promoting constructive disagreement, strengthening dialogue and political and parliamentary pluralism, and building consensus while prioritizing the public interest.

Water security challenges were another key focus, with participants stressing the need to accelerate strategic projects and develop sustainable solutions for managing water resources in support of development, investment, and economic modernization.

The discussion also addressed the Palestinian cause and its central place in Jordan's position, highlighting the King's efforts to defend the rights of the Palestinian people, safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, reject displacement, and oppose attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

National unity and countering extremism featured prominently in the discussions, particularly in light of recent events in the village of Hamoud in Karak and the death of Corporal Salaytah while performing his duty.

Participants stressed the importance of strengthening inclusive citizenship, raising public awareness, preserving social cohesion, and standing united behind state institutions to protect the Kingdom's security and stability.

//Petra// WH