Airbus Sets New Record for Longest Nonstop Commercial Flight
(MENAFN) Airbus has secured a Guinness World Record for the longest nonstop commercial aircraft flight by distance after completing a journey lasting 24 hours and 24 minutes between Melbourne, Australia, and Toulouse, France, in July.
The aircraft manufacturer announced Monday that the plane departed Melbourne at 5:27 p.m. local time (0727 GMT) on July 27 and arrived in Toulouse at 9:51 a.m. (0751 GMT) the following day. It covered 12,503 nautical miles (23,155 kilometers or 14,388 miles) without making a stop.
The journey formed part of a testing program for the A350-1000ULR, an aircraft specifically developed for Australian carrier Qantas Airways as part of its Project Sunrise initiative.
The achievement received official certification based on aircraft data independently verified by the International Aeronautical Federation and flight-tracking service Flightradar24.
During the flight, the aircraft passed over Sydney before crossing the Pacific Ocean toward Los Angeles. It then continued across North America and the Atlantic Ocean, flew over London and finally reached Toulouse.
The crew experienced two sunsets and two sunrises throughout the extended journey.
Designed for ultra-long-distance operations, the aircraft features an additional fuel tank with a capacity of 20,000 liters (5,283 gallons) and is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Qantas has placed an order for 12 aircraft of this type.
The aircraft manufacturer announced Monday that the plane departed Melbourne at 5:27 p.m. local time (0727 GMT) on July 27 and arrived in Toulouse at 9:51 a.m. (0751 GMT) the following day. It covered 12,503 nautical miles (23,155 kilometers or 14,388 miles) without making a stop.
The journey formed part of a testing program for the A350-1000ULR, an aircraft specifically developed for Australian carrier Qantas Airways as part of its Project Sunrise initiative.
The achievement received official certification based on aircraft data independently verified by the International Aeronautical Federation and flight-tracking service Flightradar24.
During the flight, the aircraft passed over Sydney before crossing the Pacific Ocean toward Los Angeles. It then continued across North America and the Atlantic Ocean, flew over London and finally reached Toulouse.
The crew experienced two sunsets and two sunrises throughout the extended journey.
Designed for ultra-long-distance operations, the aircraft features an additional fuel tank with a capacity of 20,000 liters (5,283 gallons) and is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. Qantas has placed an order for 12 aircraft of this type.
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