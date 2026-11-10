Al-Baqura And Al-Ghamr: Sovereignty Secured By The Armed Forces, Rooted In National Will

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov 10 (Petra) – The Royal Decree, proclaimed from the podium of Parliament in the 2019 Speech from the Throne, firmly established full Jordanian sovereignty with the termination of the two annexes to the Wadi Araba Treaty.

This is an inalienable right secured by the late His Majesty King Hussein bin Talal, and a solemn covenant brought to fruition by His Majesty King Abdullah II through his 2018 decision to end the special arrangements governing the two areas, which was implemented in 2019. Marking the seventh anniversary of the termination of the two annexes to the Wadi Araba Treaty, Director of Military Media, Brigadier General Mohammad Ali Mhaidat, stated that within the balance of the Jordanian state, the sanctity of the land is an unassailable right, and sovereignty over it is a covenant renewed from one generation to the next. The state was built solely on the will to safeguard its independence, the determination to protect its borders, and a leadership deeply mindful of the land's worth and its duty to history. He added that this journey rests upon a military legacy in which the Jordan Arab Army–the Arab Army–has offered rows of martyrs, defending the nation's soil and dignity at critical historical junctures. The steadfastness and sacrifices of its personnel form an integral part of the national asset base upon which the state relies to safeguard its rights and manage its interests.

From the accumulation of this asset base, a distinctly Jordanian equation has crystallized, uniting national resolve and defense capabilities with prudent political judgment and diplomatic competence, ultimately leading to the restoration of rights and the firm consolidation of sovereignty. Mhaidat noted that Al-Baqura–situated at the confluence of the Jordan and Yarmouk rivers–and Al-Ghamr–along the Wadi Araba valley–remain at the forefront of the Hashemite leadership's priorities in the battle to reclaim rights and secure unwavering sovereignty, owing to their profound geopolitical weight and historical depth. The royal declaration from Parliament in 2019 crowned a political, legal, and diplomatic path managed with steadfastness and clarity until it achieved its ultimate objective. He further emphasized that this achievement demonstrated Jordan's capacity to employ its instruments effectively to protect national rights, blending a clear stance with skillful file management, and balancing the defense of rights with respect for international obligations. This is how Jordan manages its major issues: steadfast in its objective, discerning in its choice of means, patient in timing its moves, and prioritizing national interest above transient pressures and short-term calculations. Mhaidat affirmed that the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army are inextricably linked to Jordan's sovereignty and the defense of its borders. From the vigilance and sacrifices of its members, the state derives its resilience and security.

Over the decades, the defense of Jordanian rights has been underpinned by a concerted national effort that integrated political, diplomatic, and military roles, of which the recovery of Al-Baqura and Al-Ghamr is a direct manifestation. Thus, the Arab Army remains a core pillar of state strength and a guardian of a land shaped by the sacrifices and contributions of generations of Jordanians, maintaining its commitment to protecting the national territory and its resources under a leadership guarded by vigilance, renewed by duty, and upheld by arms dedicated to serving Jordan as an honor with diverse fields yet a unified purpose. He stated that peace in Jordan is understood as a practice and a strategic approach, particularly when built on the pillars of respecting rights, preserving sovereignty, and adhering to international law.

The experience of Al-Baqura and Al-Ghamr has proven the Jordanian state's ability to anchor its national interest as a constant point of reference in managing its relations and decisions. This approach is plainly reflected in Jordan's steadfast stance on just Arab causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause. He continued, noting that the architecture for protecting land and safeguarding rights is fully integrated: adherence to the national soil serves as the foundation for defending the rights of the Palestinian people and protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under the Hashemite Custodianship. These responsibilities fall within an entrenched approach to fulfilling this trust and preserving rights–a sacred trust shouldered by the Hashemite leadership across decades, guided by solid principles and values whenever land, identity, and justice are concerned. Mhaidat pointed out that land deserves development just as it deserves protection; true sovereignty manifests its impact by boosting production, expanding employment opportunities, and developing national resources. This philosophy of development is clearly illustrated through the agricultural projects executed by the Armed Forces in Al-Baqura and Al-Ghamr–ranging from land reclamation and water source development to the modernization of irrigation systems–extending sovereignty beyond its abstract legal definition into tangible developmental outcomes. He explained that the recovery of land reaches its highest purpose when it transforms into a productive resource that bolsters the economy and benefits the local community. As resources are managed efficiently and land is invested in on scientific bases, the horizons of labor and production widen, reinforcing Jordan's self-reliance. Consequently, border protection merges with food security and sustainable development, turning what resolve protects and politics restores into a renewed national lever for growth and production. Mhaidat concluded by stating that Al-Baqura and Al-Ghamr remain an eternal national lesson in safeguarding and reclaiming rights through unyielding will and the skillful management of state instruments. One of the highest forms of tribute to this achievement is preserving its complete narrative in the memory of future generations–its milestones, sacrifices, and the roles of all who carried its responsibility–so that the confidence of children in their homeland is rooted in knowledge, and their pride is enriched by the duty of work and achievement.

Protecting the national memory transcends merely recalling occasions; it shapes a strategic awareness of how rights are defended and gains are secured in a turbulent region, and how victories are transformed into long-term policies that safeguard state assets and maximize resource value.

The land reclaimed through resolve and defended through sacrifice is a trust passed down through generations, and sovereignty over it is an unceasing responsibility, ensuring Jordan remains forever–under its Hashemite leadership and the determination of its people–master of its land, sovereign in its decision, and the faithful guardian of its future generations' destiny.

//Petra// AA