Jordan Learns Opponents In West Asia E-Football Championship

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra) -- The draw for the West Asia E-Football Championship, which gets underway today in Aqaba, has placed Jordan's men's national team in Group C, while the women's team will compete in a seven-team group. Both teams will participate in the EA SPORTS FC competition.

Jordan's men's team will face Lebanon, Bahrain, and Yemen in Group C. The women's competition will see Jordan compete alongside Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Syria, Yemen, and Palestine.

Hakim Al-Darawsheh will represent Jordan in the men's category, while Sara Haddadin will compete in the women's category.

Under the tournament format, the women's competition will follow a double round-robin system, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals. Both the semifinals and final will be played in a best-of-three format.

In the men's competition, the 12 participating teams have been divided into three groups. Matches will follow a double round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, advancing to the quarterfinals. The quarterfinals and final will also be played in a best-of-three format.

Jordan finished third in the men's category and fifth in the women's competition at the previous edition in 2025. In 2024, the national team finished runner-up in the men's category and third in the women's competition, when the tournament was played using eFootball.

//Petra// WH