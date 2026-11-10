Russia Claims EU Seeks to Offset Ukraine’s Military Losses
(MENAFN) Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has accused European Union authorities of seeking to encourage Ukrainian refugees to return to their country amid what Moscow describes as severe military personnel losses within Ukraine's armed forces.
In a statement published on Telegram on Monday, the Russian intelligence agency alleged that European officials are exploring measures to pressure Ukrainians who sought refuge in EU member states into going back home.
"According to information received by the SVR, the EU leadership is increasingly looking for ways to make up for the catastrophic losses of the Ukrainian armed forces," it said, claiming that the issue now extends to Ukrainian nationals residing across the European bloc.
The agency further alleged that Brussels views more than one million Ukrainians living in EU countries as an "excellent expendable material" that could provide the "aggression of European regimes against Russia" with a "second wind." It also claimed that European authorities intend to push these individuals back to Ukraine "by any means."
According to the SVR, an initial measure was introduced in August when the Council of the EU decided against extending temporary protection status to Ukrainians of military conscription age. The agency argued that losing this status "greatly limits access to the benefits of European 'consumer society.'"
The Russian service also alleged that additional restrictions could be introduced before the end of the year, potentially making it more difficult for Ukrainians avoiding military conscription to access banking and other financial services, secure employment or find rental accommodation across Europe.
The agency claimed that European officials expect these difficulties to persuade a significant number of Ukrainian refugees to return home, where they would "immediately find themselves in the thick of battle."
In a statement published on Telegram on Monday, the Russian intelligence agency alleged that European officials are exploring measures to pressure Ukrainians who sought refuge in EU member states into going back home.
"According to information received by the SVR, the EU leadership is increasingly looking for ways to make up for the catastrophic losses of the Ukrainian armed forces," it said, claiming that the issue now extends to Ukrainian nationals residing across the European bloc.
The agency further alleged that Brussels views more than one million Ukrainians living in EU countries as an "excellent expendable material" that could provide the "aggression of European regimes against Russia" with a "second wind." It also claimed that European authorities intend to push these individuals back to Ukraine "by any means."
According to the SVR, an initial measure was introduced in August when the Council of the EU decided against extending temporary protection status to Ukrainians of military conscription age. The agency argued that losing this status "greatly limits access to the benefits of European 'consumer society.'"
The Russian service also alleged that additional restrictions could be introduced before the end of the year, potentially making it more difficult for Ukrainians avoiding military conscription to access banking and other financial services, secure employment or find rental accommodation across Europe.
The agency claimed that European officials expect these difficulties to persuade a significant number of Ukrainian refugees to return home, where they would "immediately find themselves in the thick of battle."
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