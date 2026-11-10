Retrostyle Games Artist Builds Playable Hidden-Object Game Chapter In 21 Minutes Using Claude

MENAFN - GetNews)The Last Reel: a noir hidden-object chapter built by a RetroStyle Games artist with Claude in 21 minutes to a playable build. RetroStyle Games' 2D lead artist built a playable noir hidden-object chapter from one brief with Claude: 21 minutes to a playable build, 2 hours 16 minutes to a reviewed chapter, about $13 in image generation.

NICOSIA, Cyprus - November 10, 2026 - RetroStyle Games, a game art outsourcing studio, published a case study showing how its 2D lead artist built a complete, playable chapter of a hidden-object game from a single brief with the AI assistant Claude. The noir chapter, called The Last Reel, reached a playable build in 21 minutes and a reviewed chapter in 2 hours 16 minutes, for about $13 in image generation.

Hidden-object and adventure games are among the oldest genres on mobile, and studios can spend months on the story, locations, characters and puzzles of a single title. In the case study, Mykhailo, a 2D lead artist in the studio's casual game team, gave Claude one brief and left the game itself open. Claude proposed the noir story, the cinema setting and the cast, then worked on its own once the artist approved a short structure. Claude checked every generated image against the chosen style and logged time and cost for each stage.

The result is a chapter with three rooms (a projection booth, a foyer and an auditorium), eight zooms, seven puzzles, 18 items and evidence pieces, and three characters. After the first build, the artist reviewed the chapter and Claude made a new pass five times. A script then played the chapter through in 41 automated steps, from the first coin to the last reel, after every change.

The art is delivered the way studios already receive it from outsourcing partners. Every room is a clean plate in a layered Photoshop (PSD) file, each interactive object sits on its own named layer, and every state (open, moved, lit, broken) is a separate layer. Items and characters are cut out on transparent backgrounds, so a developer can place them directly in an engine. The same art was also cut into a 36-second trailer, an 18-second vertical video and a nine-tile Instagram set, without repainting anything.

The studio is clear about the limits. The quality is pre-final: generative models leave noisy surfaces and artifacts, and faces and hero objects still need an artist's pass. The demo is an art showcase, not a finished game.

"The artist did not disappear from this pipeline. The artist became an art director who directs Claude and the tools built for the job, instead of a big team," says Mykhailo, 2D Lead Artist at RetroStyle Games.

The full case study, including the brief, the stage log and a build playable in the browser, is available at

About RetroStyle Games

RetroStyle Games is a game art outsourcing studio providing 2D and 3D game art design for game studios and publishers. More information: