Historical Thriller Entropy: A Marquis De Sade Saga By Dr. Lloyd R. Free Wins Literary Titan Gold Book Award

MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Lloyd R. Free's historical crime thriller Entropy: A Marquis de Sade Saga has been awarded the prestigious Literary Titan Gold Book Award, recognizing exceptional storytelling, original content, and literary craftsmanship.

The Literary Titan Gold Book Award is given to books that demonstrate excellent writing, innovative narratives, compelling characters, and elegant prose. It celebrates works that stand out for their creativity and quality across fiction and nonfiction.

Set in Paris in 1785 as revolution simmers, Entropy places one of history's most infamous figures-the Marquis de Sade-at the center of a high-stakes royal murder investigation. When a young woman is found brutally killed in the private chambers of the Count of Artois, the King's brother, the monarchy turns to the recently freed Sade to uncover the truth while attempting to containing a scandal that could ignite the powder keg of French society. As secret societies, royal depravity, and competing visions of liberty collide, Sade navigates a deadly web of power. When the Bastille falls and the rules of survival change overnight, he must solve the crime before the guillotine claims him.

Literary Titan praised the novel in a five-star review, noting that it“brings a sharp tongue and an uneasy conscience to the streets of revolutionary France.” The review highlighted Free's blend of historical mystery and political thriller elements, the complex and provocative portrayal of Sade as vain, observant, stubborn, and often funny, and the novel's ability to make personal danger part of a much larger struggle over power.“Entropy: A Marquis de Sade Saga will appeal to readers who enjoy historical suspense with philosophical conversation, a provocative protagonist, and a close view of a society arguing its way into upheaval.”

“I am deeply honored that Entropy has received the Literary Titan Gold Book Award,” said Dr. Lloyd R. Free.“Writing about the Marquis de Sade against the backdrop of a society on the brink of upheaval allowed me to explore questions of power, justice, philosophy, and human nature. This recognition means a great deal to me. I hope it helps more readers discover the story.”

Entropy: A Marquis de Sade Saga is available in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon and other major retailers (ASIN: B0H8KBJ4YB; ISBN: 9781948664073).

About the Author

Dr. Lloyd R. Free is the author of several books, including Virtue, Happiness and Duclos'“Histoire de Madame de Luz”, Laclos: Critical Approaches to Les Liaisons Dangereuses, works exploring historical, literary, and contemporary themes. He wrote his first novel while a freshman at Santa Clara University and continued developing his craft while studying at the University of Dijon. His previous titles include Confessions of a Day Trader, Bittersweet, Heroes Are Lonely Hunters, and other works in the Marquis de Sade series.

About Literary Titan

Literary Titan is an organization of professional editors, writers, and professors dedicated to the written word. The organization reviews fiction and nonfiction across many genres, conducts author interviews, and recognizes outstanding books through its Literary Titan Book Awards. The Gold Book Award highlights books that exhibit exceptional writing quality and originality.