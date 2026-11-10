JACKSON, Wyo. - November 10, 2026 - JH Mountain Glow, a retail skincare boutique in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, today announced the expansion of its official digital presence, bringing its store information, product categories, and customer care resources together in one place online. The boutique's official website, jhmountainglow, now serves as the central, confirmed source for information about the store, supported by the boutique's official social media profiles.

The expansion is intended to make it simpler for customers to identify the boutique's official information before they visit. Shoppers planning a trip to downtown Jackson can confirm the store's address and phone number, review an overview of the product categories the boutique carries, and find customer care resources on the official website, rather than relying on third-party listings that may be incomplete or out of date.

On the website, the Visit page provides the boutique's downtown location, 105 E Broadway Ave in Jackson, along with the store's phone number, (307) 203-2045, and practical information for planning a stop in person. The page is designed to answer the basic questions a first-time visitor has - where the store is, how to reach it, and what to expect when they arrive - in a single place maintained by the boutique itself.

The Products section of the website outlines the retail selection available in the store. JH Mountain Glow sells skincare products and beauty devices that customers purchase and take home, and the online overview introduces the categories on the shelves so shoppers can get a sense of the range before they come in. The boutique operates as a retail store, and its staff are available in person to help customers compare products and choose items suited to their own routines.

A Customer Care section brings together contact options and resources for shoppers who have questions before or after a purchase. Customers can reach the boutique through the website or by phone for product questions and general store information, and the section sits alongside the Visit and Products pages so that everything a customer needs is organized under the boutique's official address on the web.

JH Mountain Glow has also established official profiles on major social media platforms, linked directly from its website. By starting from jhmountainglow, customers can be confident they are following the boutique's own channels, where the store shares product highlights, store updates, and information for Jackson shoppers and visitors throughout the year. The website acts as the reference point that ties those profiles together and confirms which accounts belong to the store.

Customer feedback about the boutique is publicly visible on its Google profile, which currently shows a 4.6-star rating drawn from more than 100 customer reviews. The expanded online presence gives new customers a straightforward way to move from reading that feedback to the boutique's own confirmed information about its location, products, and customer care.

The update also supports the many visitors who travel to Jackson Hole during the year and discover local businesses online before they arrive in town. With its information centralized on one official site, JH Mountain Glow gives those visitors a direct route to check store details, review what the store carries, and contact the store ahead of a visit to downtown Jackson.

Customers can explore the boutique's official information, product categories, and customer care resources at JH Mountain Glow | Skincare Shop in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. JH Mountain Glow is located at 105 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001, and can be reached by phone at (307) 203-2045.

About JH Mountain Glow

JH Mountain Glow is a retail skincare boutique in downtown Jackson, Wyoming, offering skincare products and beauty devices for purchase in store. The boutique is located at 105 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001. For store information, product categories, and customer care resources, visit JH Mountain Glow | Skincare Shop in Jackson Hole, Wyoming or call (307) 203-2045.