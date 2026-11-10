Linkpilot Brings Secure Password Sharing To Slack, Chrome, Firefox, The Command Line And AI Assistants

MENAFN - GetNews) One-time secret links that open once and then destroy themselves, so passwords and API keys stop piling up in chat, email and support tickets

Toledo, Ohio - November 10, 2026 - TetraCore, LLC today announced that LinkPilot, its tool for secure password sharing, now works inside the places people already pass credentials around. LinkPilot runs in Slack, in the Chrome and Firefox browsers, on the command line and inside AI assistants that support the Model Context Protocol. A Zapier integration is available as an invite beta.

LinkPilot replaces a pasted password with a one-time secret link. The person receiving it opens the link once and reads the contents. After that, the stored copy is wiped and the link returns a message saying the secret has already been viewed and destroyed. If nobody opens it, it expires on its own.

The problem with pasting passwords

Teams share credentials every day: a Wi-Fi password for a visitor, a database login for a contractor, an API key for a new developer, a temporary password for a client. Most of those end up in a Slack message, an email or a help desk ticket. Those places keep everything. A password sent in March can still be found by searching the inbox, the chat history or the ticket archive in November, by anyone who later gets access to that account.

A self-destructing link leaves no readable copy behind in those places. The chat or email holds a link that no longer opens anything.

"People paste passwords into chat because it's the fastest option, not because they think it's safe," said Toby Miller, Founder of TetraCore. "We built LinkPilot so the safe option is just as quick, in the tools people already have open. A secret link takes a few seconds to make, and after it's read there's nothing left to leak."

Where LinkPilot now works



Slack. Type /secret followed by the password, and LinkPilot replies with a link that opens once. The reply is visible only to the sender until they choose to post the link to the channel. A "Send as secret link" option in the message menu does the same for an existing message, and /shorten creates short links.

Chrome and Firefox. The LinkPilot extension turns selected text into a secret link from the right-click menu, and shortens the current page from the toolbar. Secrets are encrypted inside the extension before they are sent.

Command line and SDK. The open-source linkpilot CLI and the @uselinkpilot/sdk TypeScript library let developers create secret links from scripts, terminals and deployment pipelines. The code is on GitHub under the MIT license and the packages are on npm.

AI assistants. The LinkPilot MCP server gives assistants such as Claude a tool for handing over a credential as a one-time link instead of printing it into the chat. Zapier, invite beta. Zaps can create secret links and short links, and can start workflows when new links are created.

Versions for Raycast and WordPress are in review with those platforms.

How a one-time secret link works

In the LinkPilot web app and the browser extensions, the secret is encrypted with AES-GCM-256 on the sender's device before it leaves. The decryption key is placed in the part of the link after the # symbol, which browsers do not send to servers. LinkPilot stores only the encrypted text and never has the key. That has a practical consequence the company states openly: if a link is lost, LinkPilot cannot recover the secret.

Once the secret is read, the stored payload is overwritten and the link stops working. Senders choose how long an unread link stays alive: 1 hour, 24 hours or 7 days on every plan, or a custom date and time on Pro. Pro accounts can add a passphrase and see an audit timeline that records when a secret was viewed, burned or revoked. IP addresses in that timeline are stored only as hashes.

LinkPilot also handles a problem that catches out many burn-after-reading tools. Email security scanners and chat apps such as Slack, Outlook and LinkedIn often open a link as soon as it is posted, to build a preview. If that automatic visit counted as a view, the secret would be destroyed before the real recipient saw it. LinkPilot only reveals a secret when the person on the page asks for it, so link previews and scanners cannot use it up.

LinkPilot is open about where its guarantees are weaker:



Slack and Zapier: secrets created there pass through those platforms before they are encrypted. The company recommends the web app or a browser extension for the most sensitive material. AI assistants: with the MCP server, the assistant sees the secret in order to create the link.

The full design is published on LinkPilot's security architecture page.

A Privnote alternative built for teams

LinkPilot is often used as a Privnote alternative by people who want a self-destructing message service with a published security design, team accounts and an API. Anyone can try the free one-time secret link generator on the website without creating an account or entering a card.

LinkPilot is also a link shortener. Teams use it for branded short links on their own domains, QR codes and click analytics. Its secret links and its marketing links are kept apart: the contents of a secret are never used for analytics.

Available in 11 languages

The LinkPilot website is available in English, Arabic, Catalan, Czech, Danish, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi and Spanish.

Pricing and availability

All of the integrations above are available today, except where they are marked beta or in review.



Free: $0. It includes 5 secret links, 50 short links and API access.

Pro: $29 a month or $288 a year. It adds 50 secret links, passphrase protection, custom expiry and the audit timeline. Agency: $299 a month, covering up to 25 client workspaces.

Paid plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.



Secure password sharing with LinkPilot:

Free one-time secret link generator: Slack app, browser extensions, CLI and MCP server:

About LinkPilot

LinkPilot is a secure password sharing and link management service built by TetraCore, LLC, a software studio in Ohio, USA. Its one-time secret links let people send passwords, API keys and other sensitive text through a link that opens once and then destroys itself. It also offers branded short links, QR codes and click analytics. Learn more at .