SZUMAO Successfully Concludes Its Participation In The 140Th Canton Fair

MENAFN - GetNews) Connecting Ideas, Inspiring Innovation, and Building Global Partnerships

Guangzhou, China - November 10, 2026 - SZUMAO successfully concluded its participation in the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), held from October 31 to November 4, 2026, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China.

During the exhibition, SZUMAO welcomed visitors and buyers from different countries and regions at Booth 11.3F33, showcasing its diverse range of metal pens, creative writing instruments, and customized writing solutions.

Throughout the fair, the SZUMAO team held valuable face-to-face conversations with international buyers, brand owners, distributors, and business partners. These interactions provided opportunities to gain a deeper understanding of market trends, explore new product concepts, and discuss potential cooperation across different markets.

Showcasing Creativity and Manufacturing Excellence

As a professional writing instrument manufacturer, SZUMAO is committed to combining creative design, refined craftsmanship, and reliable manufacturing capabilities.

At this year's Canton Fair, SZUMAO presented a selection of products highlighting its expertise in metal pen manufacturing, including customized fountain pens, rollerball pens, ballpoint pens, and innovative writing instruments.

Beyond product manufacturing, SZUMAO provides comprehensive OEM and ODM solutions, supporting customers throughout the entire process, from initial concepts and structural development to sampling, customization, and mass production.

SZUMAO believes that great writing instruments are created through the combination of innovative ideas, attention to detail, and consistent quality.

Connecting with Global Partners

The Canton Fair provided an excellent platform for SZUMAO to reconnect with existing customers, meet potential new partners, and exchange ideas with professionals from the global stationery and gift industries.

SZUMAO sincerely appreciates everyone who visited its booth, shared their ideas, and took the time to learn more about the company.

Every conversation represents an opportunity to discover new possibilities, develop meaningful partnerships, and create greater value together.

Looking Ahead

Although the exhibition has come to an end, SZUMAO's journey of innovation and collaboration continues.

The company looks forward to following up on the projects discussed during the fair, exploring new product development opportunities, and building long-term partnerships with customers around the world.

SZUMAO thanks everyone who visited its booth at the 140th Canton Fair and looks forward to creating something exceptional together!

About SZUMAO

With roots in pen manufacturing dating back to 1980, SZUMAO specializes in the development and manufacturing of high-quality writing instruments, including fountain pens, rollerball pens, ballpoint pens, and creative customized pens.

With extensive manufacturing experience, professional R&D capabilities, and a wide range of surface finishing and decoration techniques, SZUMAO provides tailored OEM and ODM solutions for international brands and business partners.

From creative concepts to finished products, SZUMAO is committed to turning ideas into distinctive writing instruments.