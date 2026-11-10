New Zealand Dancer Jasmine Jones Signs With BLOC Talent Agency Ahead Of Los Angeles Performance Work

MENAFN - GetNews)New Zealand professional dancer Jasmine Jones has signed with Los Angeles talent agency BLOC and is preparing to undertake live performance work with choreographer Draico, marking the next stage of her career.

The agreement establishes Jones' representation with BLOC as she develops opportunities within Los Angeles' dance and live entertainment community. Her upcoming work with Draico is expected to include live performance engagements.

Jones began dancing in Auckland, New Zealand, and was selected at age 10 to train with choreographer Parris Goebel's Royal Family Dance Crew. She spent eight years with the crew, an experience that shaped her professional development.

During that period, Jones was selected for leading roles in productions including The Voice of Youth at the Dubai World Expo and The Royal Family Virtual Shows. Those productions later led to live performances in Europe and Australia.

After leaving The Royal Family, Jones continued pursuing professional dance opportunities. She auditioned alongside hundreds of dancers and secured a role as a core vampire dancer in two films in the Disney+ Zombies franchise. Her performance work has also included an appearance at Johor Stadium in Malaysia, where she performed before 40,000 people, and a performance alongside singer Chaii at the NZ Music Awards.

More recently, Jones travelled to South Korea to appear in a music video for a K-pop artist. The production added another international engagement to a career spanning stage, film and music projects.

Jones said the move to Los Angeles will bring new challenges and opportunities to develop her work.“I'm looking forward to immersing myself in the LA dance community. I'm always looking to learn and push myself further, and LA is the perfect place to do that,” she said.

Her signing with BLOC and planned collaboration with Draico are the immediate focus of this next phase. Jones said she hopes her experience will encourage young dancers in New Zealand to consider international pathways in the performing arts.

Jones is preparing to relocate to Los Angeles and become more closely involved in its dance community. Industry professionals, choreographers, casting teams, production companies and live entertainment representatives interested in connecting with Jasmine Jones regarding potential dance and performance opportunities can reach her through ....

About Jasmine Jones

Jasmine Jones is a professional dancer from Auckland, New Zealand. Her performance credits include live events in Europe and Australia, the Dubai World Expo, two films in the Disney+ Zombies franchise, Johor Stadium in Malaysia, and the NZ Music Awards. She has also appeared in a music video filmed in South Korea. Jones is represented by BLOC and is preparing for performance work in Los Angeles.