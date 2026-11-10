Lavrov, Jaishankar Discuss Ukraine War Before Abu Dhabi Talks
(MENAFN) Russia’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, and India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, spoke by phone on Monday, a day before Russian, Ukrainian and US delegations were due to resume peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi.
Moscow’s foreign ministry said the two officials covered bilateral cooperation. Jaishankar gave a different account of the call, saying it centered on the war in Ukraine and the diplomatic efforts surrounding it.
“Spoke this evening with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Our conversation focused on the Ukraine conflict and ongoing diplomatic initiatives,” he wrote on US social media platform X.
The call followed an earlier conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on efforts to end the war. Zelenskyy briefed Modi on preparations for the coming trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi and urged Russia to show it is prepared to de-escalate.
The two leaders also addressed Russia’s curbs on grain exports across the Black Sea. Zelenskyy said India was willing to help mediate the creation of food corridors. Modi reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to ending the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
Delegations from Russia, Ukraine and the United States are set to gather in the Emirati capital from Tuesday for a fresh round of trilateral peace negotiations.
The sides previously met in US-brokered talks earlier this year, holding three rounds on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two took place in Abu Dhabi and the third in Geneva.
Moscow’s foreign ministry said the two officials covered bilateral cooperation. Jaishankar gave a different account of the call, saying it centered on the war in Ukraine and the diplomatic efforts surrounding it.
“Spoke this evening with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Our conversation focused on the Ukraine conflict and ongoing diplomatic initiatives,” he wrote on US social media platform X.
The call followed an earlier conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on efforts to end the war. Zelenskyy briefed Modi on preparations for the coming trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi and urged Russia to show it is prepared to de-escalate.
The two leaders also addressed Russia’s curbs on grain exports across the Black Sea. Zelenskyy said India was willing to help mediate the creation of food corridors. Modi reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to ending the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
Delegations from Russia, Ukraine and the United States are set to gather in the Emirati capital from Tuesday for a fresh round of trilateral peace negotiations.
The sides previously met in US-brokered talks earlier this year, holding three rounds on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two took place in Abu Dhabi and the third in Geneva.
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