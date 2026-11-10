Gaza Faces Urgent Winter Protection Crisis Affecting Millions
(MENAFN) Approximately 2.1 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip require urgent humanitarian assistance and protection as winter approaches, with widespread displacement, worsening living conditions and restrictions on aid deliveries intensifying the crisis, Palestinian Social Development Minister Samah Hamad said Monday.
Speaking at a press conference held at the Government Communication Center in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, Hamad revealed that Israeli restrictions have left around 30% of humanitarian relief and shelter materials stranded at border crossings, preventing these supplies from reaching people in need across Gaza.
She emphasized that responding to the worsening situation requires more than financial contributions, stressing the importance of allowing humanitarian shipments, temporary housing materials, winter necessities and equipment for repairing damaged infrastructure to enter the territory.
Widespread Displacement and Shelter Shortages
Hamad reported that more than 1.76 million Palestinians, equivalent to 84% of Gaza's population, are currently residing in severely overcrowded displacement centers.
She added that tents and makeshift shelters have become the primary accommodation for over 65% of families, while damage to residential infrastructure has affected or completely destroyed more than 370,000 housing units.
The minister warned that over 300,000 families remain without sufficient protection from falling temperatures and heavy rainfall, leaving them particularly vulnerable during the winter season.
To address the growing shelter emergency, Hamad said Gaza urgently requires approximately 200,000 tents and an additional 200,000 tarpaulins to provide displaced families with basic protection from harsh weather conditions.
Speaking at a press conference held at the Government Communication Center in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, Hamad revealed that Israeli restrictions have left around 30% of humanitarian relief and shelter materials stranded at border crossings, preventing these supplies from reaching people in need across Gaza.
She emphasized that responding to the worsening situation requires more than financial contributions, stressing the importance of allowing humanitarian shipments, temporary housing materials, winter necessities and equipment for repairing damaged infrastructure to enter the territory.
Widespread Displacement and Shelter Shortages
Hamad reported that more than 1.76 million Palestinians, equivalent to 84% of Gaza's population, are currently residing in severely overcrowded displacement centers.
She added that tents and makeshift shelters have become the primary accommodation for over 65% of families, while damage to residential infrastructure has affected or completely destroyed more than 370,000 housing units.
The minister warned that over 300,000 families remain without sufficient protection from falling temperatures and heavy rainfall, leaving them particularly vulnerable during the winter season.
To address the growing shelter emergency, Hamad said Gaza urgently requires approximately 200,000 tents and an additional 200,000 tarpaulins to provide displaced families with basic protection from harsh weather conditions.
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