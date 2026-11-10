CHASING Canfish F2 Brings Underwater Vision To Bass Fishing Tests In The U.S. And Spain

CHASING CanFish F2, the world's first 3-in-1 AI Fishing Scout, explores the water with its innovative surface navigation system.

CHASING CanFish F2, the world's first 3-in-1 AI Fishing Scout, undergoes real-world testing with an experienced bass angler on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, USA.

CHASING CanFish F2 undergoes real-world testing on Lake Zújar, Spain, as an experienced angler explores its underwater observation and surface navigation capabilities.

An experienced bass angler showcases a largemouth bass caught during a fishing trip on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, USA.

Two experienced anglers test CHASING CanFish F2, exploring underwater structures and fish activity with 3-in-1 AI technology.

GUNTERSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Finding a promising bass fishing spot is one thing. Understanding what's actually happening beneath the surface is another.

For bass anglers, submerged timber, rocky ledges, vegetation, and changing bottom conditions can all influence fishing decisions. While traditional sonar helps identify underwater features, direct visual observation can reveal details that are otherwise difficult to interpret.

That's the idea behind CHASING CanFish F2, the world's first 3-in-1 AI Fishing Scout, combining Underwater Vision, Dual-Frequency Sonar, and AI Auto Cruise in one integrated fishing exploration system.

Ahead of its November 17 Kickstarter launch, American professional bass angler and fishing content creator Andrew Nordbye, known for his Fishing with Nordbye YouTube channel, took CHASING CanFish F2 onto Alabama's Lake Guntersville for an on-the-water test.

Meanwhile, Spanish predator angler Marcus Ölschläger, with nearly 30 years of fishing experience and participation in fishing competitions including MLF events in Spain, explored the device at Lake Zújar, offering another perspective on how underwater vision can help anglers evaluate fishing spots.

A Real-World Test on Lake Guntersville

Lake Guntersville, one of America's well-known bass fishing destinations, provided an opportunity to explore how direct underwater observation could complement a bass angler's existing approach.

During the test, Nordbye deployed CHASING CanFish F2 from his boat and lowered its motorized camera approximately 20 feet beneath the surface.

Within moments of deploying the camera, he observed several bass swimming through the area.

"Look at that bass! Another bass!" Nordbye exclaimed as multiple fish appeared on the camera feed.

The underwater footage revealed more than fish activity. As Nordbye manually navigated the system, he examined rocky bottom features, a river ledge, submerged branches, and tree stumps.

He also observed bluegill, crayfish, and additional bass around underwater structure.

Despite wind, surface waves, and river current, the system remained sufficiently stable during the test for Nordbye to continue observing the underwater environment.

Rather than relying entirely on sonar returns, he could directly examine parts of the bottom and watch fish moving through the area.

From Underwater Observation to a Bass Catch

The most compelling moment came when underwater scouting was followed by actual fishing.

After examining a submerged stump and observing bass and baitfish activity nearby, Nordbye continued fishing the area.

Using a jerkbait, he landed a bass close to the deployed CHASING CanFish F2.

"We saw a bunch of bass in the area and this one right here came out to play," he said during the test.

He landed two bass during the outing, including a larger fish caught approximately ten feet from the device.

The experience demonstrated how direct underwater observations can add valuable context to an angler's understanding of a fishing location.

Although the test does not establish that underwater imaging directly increases catch rates, it illustrated how an angler can combine visible fish activity, knowledge of underwater structure, and traditional fishing techniques in the same session.

A Different Perspective from Spain: Verifying Fishing Spots at Lake Zújar

Across the Atlantic, Spanish predator angler Marcus Ölschläger explored a different application of CHASING CanFish F2 at Lake Zújar in Spain.

With nearly 30 years of fishing experience, primarily targeting predatory species such as bass and zander, Ölschläger has also participated in fishing competitions, including MLF events held in Spain.

As an experienced angler who normally relies on sonar and MEGA Live technology to locate fish, he was particularly interested in the ability of CHASING CanFish F2 to reveal actual underwater structures.

For Ölschläger, one of the most appealing aspects of underwater vision was seeing submerged trees, vegetation, and other features directly, rather than interpreting their silhouettes through sonar alone.

This visual perspective could help him identify hidden structures that are invisible from above the surface and choose more specific casting targets.

During a fishing session at Lake Zújar, Ölschläger and his companions encountered a spot surrounded by visible trees. From above the water, the location appeared promising.

However, after examining the area with the underwater camera, they did not observe any fish.

The experience highlighted an important distinction: a fishing spot that looks promising from the surface does not necessarily reveal fish activity when examined underwater.

Instead of relying solely on the visible surroundings, anglers can use underwater observations to reassess a location and decide whether to continue fishing or explore another spot.

For Ölschläger, this ability to examine hidden structures and visually verify selected fishing areas offers a practical complement to the sonar equipment he already uses.

His experience also provides an interesting contrast with Nordbye's Lake Guntersville test. While Nordbye observed bass and later caught fish nearby, Ölschläger demonstrated how underwater vision could help evaluate a promising-looking location where no fish were observed.

Together, the two experiences illustrate how CHASING CanFish F2 can support fishing decisions in different situations, whether anglers are investigating visible fish activity or verifying the conditions of a selected spot.

Beyond the Traditional Fish Finder

CHASING CanFish F2 brings together three complementary technologies:

Underwater Vision: A motorized, depth-adjustable camera provides direct underwater imaging, allowing anglers to inspect submerged structure, bottom composition, and visible fish activity when water clarity permits.

Dual-Frequency Sonar: High- and low-frequency sonar modes provide information about underwater depth, possible fish targets, and bottom characteristics, complementing the camera's visual perspective.

AI Auto Cruise: An AI-assisted exploration feature is designed to scan designated areas automatically, reducing the need for continuous manual navigation during supported scouting operations.

During Nordbye's Lake Guntersville outing, he primarily operated the device manually rather than using its AI grid-search feature.

His experience therefore offered a practical demonstration of the underwater camera and remote-control capabilities, rather than a complete evaluation of every automated function.

Similarly, Ölschläger's feedback focused on the value of direct underwater observation, particularly its ability to reveal hidden structures and help evaluate fishing locations.

The system also offers additional features including underwater temperature information, a Topographic Map, and Fish Arrival Alert functionality.

Understanding a Spot Before Making the Next Cast

For experienced bass anglers, underwater cover is often more important than what is visible on the surface.

A promising ledge may contain rocks, shell beds, or submerged timber. A brush pile may hold baitfish, while surrounding bottom conditions can vary within a relatively small area.

Understanding these details can help anglers evaluate locations and make more informed decisions about their approach.

CHASING CanFish F2 is designed to complement conventional fish-finding electronics by giving anglers another way to investigate selected areas and verify underwater conditions.

Its greatest value is not necessarily replacing large-area sonar scanning or identifying distant fishing spots. Instead, it offers a closer look at specific underwater locations that anglers want to investigate.

For Nordbye, that meant observing bass, baitfish, rocks, and submerged wood while fishing on Lake Guntersville.

For Ölschläger, it meant identifying hidden underwater structures and discovering that a promising-looking location at Lake Zújar showed no visible fish activity during observation.

From American bass fishing waters to Spain's Lake Zújar, these real-world experiences demonstrate a shared principle: underwater vision can provide another layer of information to help anglers better understand their fishing spots.

Combined with traditional sonar and personal fishing experience, direct underwater observation can support more informed decisions about where to cast, when to stay, and when to move on.

Coming to Kickstarter November 17

CHASING CanFish F2 is scheduled to launch on Kickstarter on November 17, 2026, introducing its integrated underwater exploration platform to anglers worldwide.

Early supporters can access a special Founder Price of $999, compared with a planned retail price of $1,999. A $50 reservation is available through the official pre-launch page.

For bass anglers interested in seeing more of what happens beneath the surface, CHASING CanFish F2 represents a new approach to exploring the water before and during a fishing session.

Product information:



About CHASING

Founded in 2016, CHASING Innovation is a global leader in underwater robotics and intelligent water technologies. CHASING operates across three core sectors: industrial underwater robotics, robotic pool cleaners, and smart fishing technologies. With eight generations of in-house product development, over 400 core intellectual property rights, and products available in more than 100 countries and regions, CHASING delivers innovative underwater solutions for both professional and consumer applications. Guided by its vision, "Explore the Unexplored," CHASING is committed to making underwater technology smarter, more accessible, and more practical worldwide.

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CHASING INNOVATION TECH CO.,LTD

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CHASING CanFish F2 Brings Underwater Vision to Bass Fishing Tests in the U.S. and Spain News Provided By CHASING INNOVATION TECH CO.,LTD November 10, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional



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