Fab ERP Turns Emailed Purchase Orders Into Review-Ready Orders For Indian Manufacturers

Start with what needs your attention: orders, production and who owes you. Illustration.

Orders: what is waiting for review or assignment. Illustration with demonstration data.

Production board: each job's stage and who is responsible. Illustration with demonstration data.

Clients Ledger: customer balances before the next follow-up. Illustration with demonstration data.

Book a Fab ERP demo: orders, production and customer balances. Illustration.

Fab ERP reads the emailed purchase order, lists dues by age and fills the attendance register, so a business owner stops asking three people.

- Mukund Totla, Founder of Fab ERPJAIPUR, INDIA, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fab ERP, manufacturing ERP software for manufacturers and business owners across India, today set out how it takes the repeat typing out of three jobs that fill an owner's week: entering purchase orders, chasing payments and writing the attendance register. Fab ERP runs in a web browser and as a phone app locked with a PIN.Business data is too often scattered. Purchase orders sit in PDFs, payment status lives in memory, and daily attendance is on paper slips. Owners end up asking for updates instead of making decisions."Every owner I know spends their week chasing a purchase order, a payment, or a muster," said Mukund Totla, Founder of Fab ERP.How Fab ERP worksThe Order. Fab ERP watches the company mailbox. A PDF purchase order is read and set out in a review row, with a flag on anything it is unsure of. A person checks the row and taps Accept, and the order exists. The PDF is not retyped.The Money. The Clients Ledger lists every party's outstanding dues by age, so balances older than 60 days are the first to call. One tap drafts the payment reminder with the party's statement, ready to send on WhatsApp. The owner reads it and presses Send.The People. A supervisor authorised by the super admin marks attendance on a phone. The month's muster register fills itself.The Delivery. Once quality has cleared a job, the delivery documents come together as one delivery pack that can be sent on WhatsApp. Quotations, proforma invoices and delivery challans are made in the app and shared the same way.The Assistant. Ask Fabio "Who owes the most?" in English, Hinglish or Hindi and get the answer from your books.The Integration. A Windows connector, set up with the customer, reads TallyPrime and never writes to it. The connector, and the steps for putting Fab ERP on a phone home screen, are on faberp/download.Who it is forFab ERP is made for manufacturers and business owners across India, among them fabrication and engineering businesses, who want order, dues and attendance records they can trust and read from a phone. It starts from the three questions an owner asks first: who owes money, which purchase order came in, and who turned up today.Pricing and availabilitySilver is Rs 2,499 a month and covers the dashboard, mailbox, orders, database, transactions, cashbook, Clients Ledger and Fabio. Gold is Rs 4,999 a month and adds the Production Board, attendance and priority WhatsApp support. Prices are plus 18% GST. Every plan starts with a 14-day free trial: the auto-pay mandate is set up first, nothing is charged for 14 days, and a customer can cancel any time.See it workingWatch the two-minute film, "Run the Business. Not After Everyone. " The company in the film is a demonstration company, Muds Industries, and every name and figure is demonstration data. To try Fab ERP, sign up at faberp.Your business, answered. Run the Business. Not After Everyone.About Fab ERPFab ERP is manufacturing ERP software for manufacturers and business owners in India. It covers orders, production, attendance, dues and documents, in the browser and on the phone, with an assistant, Fabio, that answers from the company's own records. Fab ERP is operated by Pankaj Fabricators, Jaipur, Rajasthan. Visit .

Mukund Totla

Fab ERP

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Run the Business. Not After Everyone.

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Fab ERP Turns Emailed Purchase Orders Into Review-Ready Orders for Indian Manufacturers News Provided By Pankaj Fabricators November 10, 2026, 07:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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