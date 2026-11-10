FEU Expands Access To Higher Education With Fully Online Degree Programs

FEU and FEU Tech will now offer fully online degree programs via the Open Distance e-Learning (ODeL) system.

Far Eastern University (FEU) is set to offer five fully online degree programs through its Open Distance and E-Learning (ODeL) system for School Year 2026-2027.

- VP for Student Development and Continuing Education Joeven CastroMANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its mission in providing inclusive, learner-centered education, Far Eastern University (FEU) is set to offer five fully online degree programs through its Open Distance and E-Learning (ODeL) system for the current school year. Operating under FEU Open Network for Education (FEU ONE), the offerings followed the Commission on Higher Education's (CHED) approval of FEU's application to deliver programs via the ODeL system.The degree programs that will be offered fully online include Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (specialization in Financial Management), Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, and Bachelor of Multimedia Arts.“FEU remains committed to producing future-ready and globally competitive graduates. Through FEU ONE, offering these programs completely online provides more opportunities for students to receive high-quality education that is accessible, connected, and purposeful,” said FEU Vice President for Student Development and Continuing Education Joeven Castro.FEU ONE serves as the FEU Group's unified brand for its fully online degree programs, which offers education that allows students to engage with educators, peers, and the industry through a collaborative digital learning environment.Last April, the CHED Technical Committee for Transnational Education and Distance Education, together with its Regional Quality Assessment Team, visited the university to assess the readiness of its ODeL system.Notably, the institute's business administration program is among the list of FEU's ASEAN University Network-Quality Assurance (AUN-QA) assessed programs and has received a Level IV PACUCOA accreditation, while also maintaining its Center of Development status under CHED. Meanwhile, FEU Institute of Technology's (FEU Tech) information technology and computer science programs have a Philippine Accrediting Association of Schools, Colleges, and Universities (PAASCU) Level III status and were accredited by the Computing Accrediting Commission of the Philippine Information and the Computing Accreditation Board. FEU Tech's BS Computer Engineering also has a PAASCU Level III status and a Tier 1 accreditation from the Philippine Technological Council (PTC).Apart from their autonomous status from CHED, FEU and FEU Tech secured spots in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking, both ranking 118th in Southeast Asia and 10th in the Philippines for the latest Asia 2025 edition.“CHED's approval, along with the university's notable citations and accreditations, are starting points of what our students can expect. We will also maintain FEU's reputation of a vibrant campus life, but this time primarily within our digital tools and platforms,” Castro added.Starting December 1, 2026, FEU Manila will offer its Business Administration program while FEU Tech will begin offering Computer Science and Information Technology programs. By April 2027, FEU Tech will accept students for Computer Engineering and Multimedia Arts programs.FEU Manila will offer more fully online degree programs in the succeeding school years.Through offering these fully online degree programs, FEU continues to uphold its commitment to providing student-centered, high-quality education that produces future-ready, adaptable, and globally competitive graduates.

Jean Mariel Sicam

Far Eastern University (FEU)

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FEU expands access to higher education with fully online degree programs News Provided By ODV Creative Media, Inc. November 10, 2026, 07:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Technology



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