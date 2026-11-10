Jazzy B Bids Emotional Farewell To Nephew Divit Tauluck, Says 'Last Ride With Our Star Putar'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 10 (IANS) Punjabi singer Jazzy B recently penned an emotional note remembering his nephew, Divit Tauluck, who tragically lost his life in a road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Taking to Instagram, he expressed his love and shared memories of the 18 years they spent together. The singer shared a heartfelt post featuring moments with Divit, referring to it as his“last ride” with his beloved nephew. The post reflected his deep affection for him and the special bond they shared over the years.

Sharing his emotions, Jazzy B wrote,“Last ride with Sada star putar Divit you will always live in our hearts for ever. We will cherish all the memories you made with us in last 18 years. You always were so energetic and positive person. You touched so many people around the world with your presence. Love you forever putar. REST IN PEACE.”

He also shared a series of pictures featuring himself posing alongside family members, with the photographs capturing the family holding Divit's mortal remains as they bid him an emotional farewell.

A few weeks ago, Jazzy B had announced that he would be unable to participate in the ceremonial puck drop with the Vancouver Canucks following the tragic loss of his nephew, Divit Aulakh.

The 'Dil Luteya' singer shared an emotional note on Instagram, expressing grief over the loss and explaining that he wanted to be with his family during the difficult time.“My heart is broken as our family mourns the devastating loss of my beloved nephew, Divit Aulakh,” he wrote.

Explaining his decision to withdraw from the scheduled event, Jazzy B added,“I won't be able to take part in tomorrow's ceremonial puck drop with the Vancouver Canucks. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love, prayers, and understanding.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh's nephew, Vidit Aulakh, popularly known as Divit, died in a tragic road accident in Jalandhar, Punjab. The accident reportedly occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, when Divit was returning from a birthday celebration with a friend.

The car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary municipal corporation tractor-trailer near the police lines flyover. The vehicle had reportedly been parked there as part of the civic body's regular cleaning and sanitation work.