'No Idea': Donald Trump Defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Over Alleged Affair With Chinese Spy (WATCH)

The US President, Donald Trump, has come out in support of tech billionaire and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang following allegations of an extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese intelligence asset, identified as Alice Huang (also known as Huang Le).

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been in the news after admitting to being unfaithful to his wife of 40 years, Lori Huang, in an email to the employees of the company. The email was sent after reports of his extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang, who is accused of gathering intelligence for Beijing and attempting to target sensitive US artificial intelligence technology.

According to reports, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has stepped in to investigate the full scope of the relationship and determine whether foreign intelligence efforts targeted the tech giant.

Also Read:Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Faces Scrutiny Over China Ties and Allegations

Trump on Nvidia CEO's Alleged Spy Affair

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly has a close relationship with US President Donald Trump, given that Huang has emerged as one of Trump's closest allies in Silicon Valley and has made frequent visits to Washington as Nvidia pursued opportunities to sell its advanced AI chips to China.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump was asked about the allegations during a White House press briefing. In response, the Republican Party leader stated that he had personal interaction with Jensen Huang, who told him directly that he was completely unaware of Alice Huang's alleged intelligence connections.

“I asked him that question, 'Did you have any idea that she was a spy?' He said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy,' and I really believe him," the US President said.

"I hope there is no problem. I believe he is suffering greatly, more so because of his family, his wife, whom he loves, and his family. But he's definitely suffering," he added.

TRUMP: "I believe he's suffering greatly."

President Trump expresses concern for NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang following reports alleging the tech executive had an affair with a Chinese spy.

Trump calls Huang an "amazing guy" and says he hopes there's no problem, while suggesting the situation is especially difficult because of Huang's family.

- Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2026

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was spotted with Alica Huang during prominent technology events and industry gatherings in Taipei, including the Computex technology exhibition.

Huang's extramarital affair with an alleged Chinese spy came to light after the pair were spotted sitting together at a local bar in June 2024 alongside tech executives, as well as attending a dinner at a Taipei restaurant in May 2025.

Trump's Support for Nvidia CEO Sparks Online Backlash

The US President Donald Trump's support for Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has sparked backlash on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users questioning the tech billionaire's security arrangements, raising concerns over potential national security risks and criticising Trump's sympathetic response to the allegations.

Taking to their X handles, many questioned how the CEO of a major technology company could allegedly have been unaware of the woman's connections, while others argued that the controversy raised wider concerns about Nvidia's security protocols and the protection of sensitive AI technology.

Another section of users expressed sympathy for Huang's wife, Lori, questioning why Trump focused on the Nvidia CEO's personal suffering rather than the impact of his alleged infidelity on his family. Some also questioned whether Jensen Huang could have been targeted as part of a wider foreign intelligence operation.

You are telling me the ceo of the most important company on earth doesn't have government level intel employees screening people that their ceo hangs out with and does business with that some how has $2billion to buy advanced chips. Come on man. Most of are not dumb. He knew

- RICHARD (@bushwcked) November 9, 2026

@FoxNews He didn't care about being seen. Clearly... everyone knew. The wife probably knew too.

- ✝️ (@NYFLUSA) November 9, 2026

Jensen was a target of a foreign intelligence operation. He was worked by professionals. Any happily or unhappily married man would end up in the same situation. This is primarily the fault of his and nvidias security detail who did not vet this individual as they should have, which is hardly a coincidence. This raises a more

Important question, who else from nvidia remains compromised and still undetected

- Hi News (@HiNews4u) November 9, 2026

@FoxNews He's suffering because he got caught.

- CP3O (@cp30notc3po) November 9, 2026

@FoxNews After suffering from bad defeat in midterms, now he is worried about Huang Family

Priorities of Trump was never right.

- Sandip Markets (@IndiaBottomline) November 10, 2026

@FoxNews This whole story reeks. Most important AI company, hi IQ CEO falls for Chinese spy. Our purged FBI investigating. Rubio allegedly told Trump months ago. This whole tale smells like bad sushi. Like a week in a 95 degree trunk.

- D.R. Truth MD (@kaiaulumaui) November 10, 2026

@FoxNews Believe in yourself with the same audacity that a tech billionaire believes that a spy baddie is into him because of his personality. $NVDA Michael (@MichaelLagazo) November 9, 2026

Donald Trump feeling sorry for Jensen Huang who cheating on his wife and probably shared secrets with a China spy but no word for his poor wife and what he did to her.

Like seriously. Nina (@ShakeLS) November 10, 2026

Could someone be sabotaging him?

- InsightsLab (@InsightsLabSA) November 10, 2026

@FoxNews He's suffering???? This gets more stupid by the day. Maybe it's time to admit republicans are out of touch.

- KMatt (@K_Matt8) November 9, 2026

@FoxNews lol! this is the reason why trump is losing!

- Martha Quiroga (@MarthaQuir79392) November 10, 2026

@FoxNews Reality check:

The woman Jensen Huang had the affair with is a Chinese spy. She works for a Malaysian tech company who bought chips from Nvidia, which were then probably sold directly to China bypassing U.S. trade restrictions. A U.S. national security issue with serious concerns

- Wayne Slote (@wslote142) November 9, 2026

@FoxNews High profile guys need a guardian, safety moral personal. When 'little brother' down there starts ruling, thinking and judgement reduses 80%. Disaster follows.

- Minna Haanpää (@MinnaHaanpaa) November 10, 2026

Meanwhile, following Huang's email to his employees and the allegations of his relationship with a Chinese spy, Nvidia's shares dropped sharply on the stock market, plunging over 8% in pre-market trading before settling down around 5.5% on Wall Street.

Also Read:Jensen Huang's Wife Could Get $80 Billion in Divorce Settlement After NVIDIA CEO's Affair Admission