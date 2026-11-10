Canvas, Leather Or Mesh: 5 Easy Ways To Clean White Shoes Without Ruining Their Material

White shoes can really dress up an outfit but can be difficult to keep clean. They are very prone to getting dusty, muddy and just generally dirty. If you try to clean them by scrubbing, you could cause damage to the fabric by using incorrect cleaning products or over scrubbing.

Follow these 5 easy tips for keeping your white shoes clean and new.

1. Use A Soft Brush

Before you even start cleaning your white shoes, use a soft bristled brush or dry cloth to brush off any loose dirt. This will mean that when you start cleaning your shoes won't spread any of the dust or dirt around.

2. Use A Small Amount Of Mild Soap On Canvas shoes

Canvas shoes can usually be cleaned with a little bit of mild detergent in some warm water. Dip your soft brush into the mixture and gently rub around any stained areas.

3. Wipe Leather shoes With A Damp cloth

Leather shoes need to be cleaned more gently. Use a slightly damp cloth to wipe away any dirt. If there are any difficult stains to clean use a leather specific cleaner. Avoid using strong detergents, too much water or aggressive scrubbing.

4. Gently Spot Clean Mesh Shoes

Mesh shoes can be quite delicate. You should use a soft toothbrush and some diluted mild soap to gently clean any obvious stains. Don't scrub too hard.

5. Let Them Dry

Once you've finished cleaning your shoes, use a clean towel to wipe off any excess water and let them dry. Place them in well-ventilated area. Using white paper towels inside can help to soak up any excess water and keep them in shape. Avoid leaving them in direct sunlight.

Tip:Always check the manufacturers instructions and do a patch test with any cleaning product. By using a gentle cleaning method your favourite white shoes will stay fresh for longer.