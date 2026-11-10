Nvidia faces shareholder lawsuit over CEO's ties to suspected Chinese operative
(MENAFN) Nvidia and its Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang are facing a proposed shareholder class action accusing them of misleading investors by withholding information about Huang's alleged relationship with a former executive at Megaspeed, according to court documents filed Monday.
The lawsuit follows the company's announcement on Sunday that its board had initiated an independent investigation into Huang after reports emerged alleging that he had been targeted by foreign intelligence operations.
Filed with the US District Court for the Northern District of California, the complaint accuses Nvidia and Huang of violating provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
The case was brought by shareholder Mark Kistenmacher, represented by The Rosen Law Firm. It seeks to cover investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Nvidia securities between Oct. 9, 2025 and Nov. 8, 2026.
The filing challenges Nvidia's previous statements indicating that an internal review found no evidence of its chips being diverted to unauthorized destinations. It also disputes Huang's description of the company's business relationship with Singapore-based Megaspeed International as "normal," arguing that these representations gave investors an incomplete picture.
According to the complaint, Nvidia and its CEO failed to reveal Huang's alleged personal relationship with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected of collecting intelligence for China.
The shareholder argues that the undisclosed information involved potential national security risks that could damage Nvidia's reputation and undermine its future commercial prospects. The lawsuit further claims that the company's statements and omissions artificially supported its share price throughout the proposed class period.
Court documents state that Nvidia shares declined 4.27% on Monday, closing at $178.67 following the emergence of the allegations. The plaintiff is seeking unspecified compensatory damages on behalf of investors covered by the case.
The lawsuit comes as Nvidia's board has launched a separate review of the allegations.
A committee made up of independent directors, assisted by external legal advisers, will supervise the investigation. The company said Huang supports the process and has agreed to cooperate fully.
Nvidia emphasized that the board currently has no reason to believe that US national security interests or the company's confidential information have been compromised. Nevertheless, the investigation will examine all available information surrounding the matter.
The directors also voiced confidence in Huang and his leadership team, adding that further updates would be provided when appropriate.
Reports alleging that Alice Huang had links to Chinese intelligence have drawn attention to the Nvidia chief executive's personal relationship with the former Megaspeed executive and its possible implications for the company.
China rejected the allegations on Monday. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun dismissed claims of Chinese espionage as baseless speculation during a news briefing in Beijing.
The developments have placed the leadership of one of the world's most influential artificial intelligence technology companies under increased scrutiny. Nvidia's processors are widely used in the computing infrastructure required to develop and operate AI models.
The lawsuit follows the company's announcement on Sunday that its board had initiated an independent investigation into Huang after reports emerged alleging that he had been targeted by foreign intelligence operations.
Filed with the US District Court for the Northern District of California, the complaint accuses Nvidia and Huang of violating provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
The case was brought by shareholder Mark Kistenmacher, represented by The Rosen Law Firm. It seeks to cover investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Nvidia securities between Oct. 9, 2025 and Nov. 8, 2026.
The filing challenges Nvidia's previous statements indicating that an internal review found no evidence of its chips being diverted to unauthorized destinations. It also disputes Huang's description of the company's business relationship with Singapore-based Megaspeed International as "normal," arguing that these representations gave investors an incomplete picture.
According to the complaint, Nvidia and its CEO failed to reveal Huang's alleged personal relationship with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive suspected of collecting intelligence for China.
The shareholder argues that the undisclosed information involved potential national security risks that could damage Nvidia's reputation and undermine its future commercial prospects. The lawsuit further claims that the company's statements and omissions artificially supported its share price throughout the proposed class period.
Court documents state that Nvidia shares declined 4.27% on Monday, closing at $178.67 following the emergence of the allegations. The plaintiff is seeking unspecified compensatory damages on behalf of investors covered by the case.
The lawsuit comes as Nvidia's board has launched a separate review of the allegations.
A committee made up of independent directors, assisted by external legal advisers, will supervise the investigation. The company said Huang supports the process and has agreed to cooperate fully.
Nvidia emphasized that the board currently has no reason to believe that US national security interests or the company's confidential information have been compromised. Nevertheless, the investigation will examine all available information surrounding the matter.
The directors also voiced confidence in Huang and his leadership team, adding that further updates would be provided when appropriate.
Reports alleging that Alice Huang had links to Chinese intelligence have drawn attention to the Nvidia chief executive's personal relationship with the former Megaspeed executive and its possible implications for the company.
China rejected the allegations on Monday. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun dismissed claims of Chinese espionage as baseless speculation during a news briefing in Beijing.
The developments have placed the leadership of one of the world's most influential artificial intelligence technology companies under increased scrutiny. Nvidia's processors are widely used in the computing infrastructure required to develop and operate AI models.
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