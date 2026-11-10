Danish Students Protest Proposed Grant Cuts Amid Rising Defense Spending
(MENAFN) Students across Denmark are voicing opposition to government plans to reduce financial assistance for young people, as Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's center-left coalition seeks to redirect public funds toward other priorities, including increased military expenditure to fulfill the country's NATO obligations.
Denmark has provided university and other eligible students with monthly financial support for more than 50 years to help them manage everyday living expenses. However, the proposed changes would reduce or eliminate these payments for thousands of young people who live with their parents.
The Higher Education Ministry estimates that approximately 22,000 students would be affected by the planned reforms. Around 14,000 are expected to lose their financial assistance altogether, while another 8,000 would face reduced payments.
The proposal has triggered frustration among young people who believe the government is withdrawing support despite previously acknowledging the difficulties they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vivi, an 18-year-old student, said the proposed reductions have undermined young people's confidence in political commitments, particularly after years of public discussions about the pandemic's impact on their generation.
“And then they keep talking about how bad it is, but then they keep cutting our resources, cutting our funds,” Vivi said. “It feels like a really big break of trust, and for a lot of us, it's just – it's been too much.”
Changes to Denmark's Student Financial Assistance
The proposed reforms target Denmark's student grant system, known as SU, which has remained an important component of the country's social welfare framework since its introduction in 1970.
Under the existing arrangement, eligible students living with their parents receive a standard monthly payment of 1,154 Danish kroner ($172) before taxation. The amount can increase to as much as 3,202 kroner ($478), depending on their parents' income.
Denmark has provided university and other eligible students with monthly financial support for more than 50 years to help them manage everyday living expenses. However, the proposed changes would reduce or eliminate these payments for thousands of young people who live with their parents.
The Higher Education Ministry estimates that approximately 22,000 students would be affected by the planned reforms. Around 14,000 are expected to lose their financial assistance altogether, while another 8,000 would face reduced payments.
The proposal has triggered frustration among young people who believe the government is withdrawing support despite previously acknowledging the difficulties they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vivi, an 18-year-old student, said the proposed reductions have undermined young people's confidence in political commitments, particularly after years of public discussions about the pandemic's impact on their generation.
“And then they keep talking about how bad it is, but then they keep cutting our resources, cutting our funds,” Vivi said. “It feels like a really big break of trust, and for a lot of us, it's just – it's been too much.”
Changes to Denmark's Student Financial Assistance
The proposed reforms target Denmark's student grant system, known as SU, which has remained an important component of the country's social welfare framework since its introduction in 1970.
Under the existing arrangement, eligible students living with their parents receive a standard monthly payment of 1,154 Danish kroner ($172) before taxation. The amount can increase to as much as 3,202 kroner ($478), depending on their parents' income.
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