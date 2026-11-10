Rosneft Restricts Fuel Purchases Across Russian Filling Stations
(MENAFN) Russian energy giant Rosneft is imposing limits on the amount of fuel customers can purchase at its filling stations throughout the country, as Ukrainian drone strikes continue to disrupt the nation's oil-refining operations, according to regional authorities.
The Economic Development Ministry in Russia's Zabaykalsky region announced that the restrictions apply nationwide, setting purchase ceilings of 30 liters at urban stations and 50 liters along highways.
"Rosneft is introducing restrictions in all regions of the country (30 liters in the city, 50 on the highway)," the ministry said in a statement published on a Russian social media platform.
In Zabaykalsky, motorists are permitted to purchase up to 50 liters per transaction, while the sale of fuel in portable containers has been suspended.
Similar restrictions have also been confirmed in the Republic of Buryatia and the Republic of Karelia, while reports indicate that customers are facing comparable limitations in the Arkhangelsk, Penza and Novosibirsk regions, as well as Krasnoyarsk.
The measures come as repeated Ukrainian drone strikes target Russian oil-processing facilities, affecting refinery operations and creating disruptions to the country's domestic fuel production and distribution.
The Economic Development Ministry in Russia's Zabaykalsky region announced that the restrictions apply nationwide, setting purchase ceilings of 30 liters at urban stations and 50 liters along highways.
"Rosneft is introducing restrictions in all regions of the country (30 liters in the city, 50 on the highway)," the ministry said in a statement published on a Russian social media platform.
In Zabaykalsky, motorists are permitted to purchase up to 50 liters per transaction, while the sale of fuel in portable containers has been suspended.
Similar restrictions have also been confirmed in the Republic of Buryatia and the Republic of Karelia, while reports indicate that customers are facing comparable limitations in the Arkhangelsk, Penza and Novosibirsk regions, as well as Krasnoyarsk.
The measures come as repeated Ukrainian drone strikes target Russian oil-processing facilities, affecting refinery operations and creating disruptions to the country's domestic fuel production and distribution.
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