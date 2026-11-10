Iran Speaker Warns of “Endless War” Trap, Blames Israel
(MENAFN) Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Monday accused Israel of maneuvering Washington into a drawn-out war with Iran, cautioning that no future U.S. president would be able to pull the country out of it.
“Israelis are working overtime to drag the US into an endless war with Iran, a quagmire that no president, now or in the future, Republican or Democrat, could escape,” Ghalibaf wrote on US social media company X.
He followed with a sharper warning. “Unless Washington drops the ‘Israel First’ mindset, America and its allies are headed straight for a dark age,” he added.
The U.S. and Israel opened the war on Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire was reached in April, but fighting between Washington and Tehran flared again in July after diplomatic efforts to end the conflict broke down.
“Israelis are working overtime to drag the US into an endless war with Iran, a quagmire that no president, now or in the future, Republican or Democrat, could escape,” Ghalibaf wrote on US social media company X.
He followed with a sharper warning. “Unless Washington drops the ‘Israel First’ mindset, America and its allies are headed straight for a dark age,” he added.
The U.S. and Israel opened the war on Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire was reached in April, but fighting between Washington and Tehran flared again in July after diplomatic efforts to end the conflict broke down.
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