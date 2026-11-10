Warsaw Protesters Challenge Potential Military Partnership with Palantir
(MENAFN) Demonstrators took to the streets of Poland's capital on Sunday to oppose a possible defense partnership between the Polish government and US technology company Palantir, expressing concerns over the security of confidential military information and the country's control over sensitive data.
Participants questioned how military information would be handled, who would have permission to access it and whether Polish authorities would retain full oversight of the technology, according to reports.
The protesters marched toward the Presidential Palace, calling on President Karol Nawrocki to commission an independent evaluation of the potential security risks associated with the proposed arrangement.
They also urged officials to conduct comprehensive legal and technical examinations before reaching any agreement, while demanding greater transparency and stronger parliamentary oversight of the negotiations.
Discussions between Poland's Defense Ministry and Palantir have been underway since 2024. In October 2025, the two sides signed a nonbinding letter of intent exploring the possible adoption of the company's Maven military software.
Despite these developments, the negotiations have yet to produce a finalized agreement.
Established in 2003, Palantir specializes in developing data analysis platforms for military organizations, intelligence agencies and government institutions.
However, its operations and technological solutions have attracted criticism across several European countries, particularly over concerns involving personal privacy, surveillance practices and the growing reliance on American technology.
Participants questioned how military information would be handled, who would have permission to access it and whether Polish authorities would retain full oversight of the technology, according to reports.
The protesters marched toward the Presidential Palace, calling on President Karol Nawrocki to commission an independent evaluation of the potential security risks associated with the proposed arrangement.
They also urged officials to conduct comprehensive legal and technical examinations before reaching any agreement, while demanding greater transparency and stronger parliamentary oversight of the negotiations.
Discussions between Poland's Defense Ministry and Palantir have been underway since 2024. In October 2025, the two sides signed a nonbinding letter of intent exploring the possible adoption of the company's Maven military software.
Despite these developments, the negotiations have yet to produce a finalized agreement.
Established in 2003, Palantir specializes in developing data analysis platforms for military organizations, intelligence agencies and government institutions.
However, its operations and technological solutions have attracted criticism across several European countries, particularly over concerns involving personal privacy, surveillance practices and the growing reliance on American technology.
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