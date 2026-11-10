European Powers Join Ukraine Peace Negotiations in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) Germany, France and the United Kingdom are preparing to participate in the upcoming negotiations aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine, with national security advisers from the three countries expected to attend discussions in Abu Dhabi this week, according to a German government spokesman.
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin on Monday, Deputy Government Spokesman Steffen Meyer stressed the importance of European involvement in the diplomatic process, saying: "It is important for us that we are part of this process," He added: "We have always made that clear, because we aim to represent not only Ukrainian interests but also European security interests."
Meyer avoided clarifying whether the European representatives would participate directly in the main negotiations or conduct separate discussions with Ukrainian officials, noting that the structure of multiday diplomatic meetings can evolve.
"Such talks, especially when they are scheduled over several days, always have a certain dynamic. So I will not say anything here now about the lineup, seating arrangements or other details," he said.
He further emphasized Europe's intention to advance its priorities during the discussions, stating: “We have substantive interests in these talks, and we will pursue them on the ground. We are closely involved and are part of this process,”
Russia, meanwhile, has consistently opposed direct European participation in the US-led negotiations, insisting that discussions should remain limited to Moscow, Kyiv and Washington.
The latest meetings are scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, representing the fourth round of negotiations facilitated by the United States under President Donald Trump's administration. They will also be the first such discussions since the February meetings held in Geneva.
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin on Monday, Deputy Government Spokesman Steffen Meyer stressed the importance of European involvement in the diplomatic process, saying: "It is important for us that we are part of this process," He added: "We have always made that clear, because we aim to represent not only Ukrainian interests but also European security interests."
Meyer avoided clarifying whether the European representatives would participate directly in the main negotiations or conduct separate discussions with Ukrainian officials, noting that the structure of multiday diplomatic meetings can evolve.
"Such talks, especially when they are scheduled over several days, always have a certain dynamic. So I will not say anything here now about the lineup, seating arrangements or other details," he said.
He further emphasized Europe's intention to advance its priorities during the discussions, stating: “We have substantive interests in these talks, and we will pursue them on the ground. We are closely involved and are part of this process,”
Russia, meanwhile, has consistently opposed direct European participation in the US-led negotiations, insisting that discussions should remain limited to Moscow, Kyiv and Washington.
The latest meetings are scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, representing the fourth round of negotiations facilitated by the United States under President Donald Trump's administration. They will also be the first such discussions since the February meetings held in Geneva.
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