Qatar PM Talks Iran With Trump, Vance; Tehran Denies USD8B Deal
(MENAFN) Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, held separate talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance aimed at breaking the deadlock with Iran, a Qatari-based satellite news channel reported late Monday. Citing a source familiar with the matter, the channel said the discussions achieved “good progress.”
A diplomatic source told the channel the exchanges were constructive and centered on moving the Iran negotiations forward. The aim, the source said, was to narrow the gaps between Washington and Tehran. The report did not say whether the talks produced an agreement.
Trump also weighed in, calling his conversation with Sheikh Mohammed “excellent,” and saying the two covered Iran at length. “We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Trump said Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and other nations support keeping the U.S. naval blockade of Iran in place. He added that they share the view that Tehran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, a stance he described as “non-negotiable.”
Earlier Monday, an unnamed Iranian official dismissed as false reports of a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in return for the release of $8 billion in frozen Iranian assets. The official made the remarks to a semiofficial Iranian news agency.
The official said Tehran will negotiate only within the framework of seven conditions it has passed to Washington. These include lifting the naval blockade and unilateral sanctions, guaranteeing safe passage through the strait, freeing frozen Iranian assets and ending the war.
The U.S. and Israel began strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire took hold in April, but fighting between the U.S. and Iran resumed in July after diplomacy stalled.
A diplomatic source told the channel the exchanges were constructive and centered on moving the Iran negotiations forward. The aim, the source said, was to narrow the gaps between Washington and Tehran. The report did not say whether the talks produced an agreement.
Trump also weighed in, calling his conversation with Sheikh Mohammed “excellent,” and saying the two covered Iran at length. “We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Trump said Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and other nations support keeping the U.S. naval blockade of Iran in place. He added that they share the view that Tehran must never obtain a nuclear weapon, a stance he described as “non-negotiable.”
Earlier Monday, an unnamed Iranian official dismissed as false reports of a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in return for the release of $8 billion in frozen Iranian assets. The official made the remarks to a semiofficial Iranian news agency.
The official said Tehran will negotiate only within the framework of seven conditions it has passed to Washington. These include lifting the naval blockade and unilateral sanctions, guaranteeing safe passage through the strait, freeing frozen Iranian assets and ending the war.
The U.S. and Israel began strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire took hold in April, but fighting between the U.S. and Iran resumed in July after diplomacy stalled.
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