Ukraine Moves to Establish Space Forces as Separate Military Branch
(MENAFN) Ukraine's parliament has approved the initial reading of legislation aimed at creating a dedicated space forces branch within the country's armed forces, marking a step toward expanding its military capabilities beyond traditional operational domains.
A total of 252 lawmakers supported the draft bill during Monday's parliamentary session, endorsing it in its first reading as the basis for further legislative consideration, according to official reports.
The proposed legislation seeks to establish the legal framework necessary to create the new military branch and ensure its institutional development and effective operation, as outlined in its accompanying explanatory document.
“The creation of the Space Forces as a new branch within the Armed Forces of Ukraine will enable Ukraine to acquire the organizational-legal, institutional, and military-technical capabilities to counter the threat of aggression from outer space – whether from the Russian Federation or any other potential aggressor,” it said.
The proposal also calls for changes to existing Ukrainian legislation to provide the necessary legal provisions for establishing the space forces and integrating them into the country's military structure.
A total of 252 lawmakers supported the draft bill during Monday's parliamentary session, endorsing it in its first reading as the basis for further legislative consideration, according to official reports.
The proposed legislation seeks to establish the legal framework necessary to create the new military branch and ensure its institutional development and effective operation, as outlined in its accompanying explanatory document.
“The creation of the Space Forces as a new branch within the Armed Forces of Ukraine will enable Ukraine to acquire the organizational-legal, institutional, and military-technical capabilities to counter the threat of aggression from outer space – whether from the Russian Federation or any other potential aggressor,” it said.
The proposal also calls for changes to existing Ukrainian legislation to provide the necessary legal provisions for establishing the space forces and integrating them into the country's military structure.
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