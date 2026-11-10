Syria Rules Out Military Deployment to Yemen Under Saudi Agreement
(MENAFN) Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani has rejected claims that Damascus intends to send military personnel to Yemen, clarifying that the recently discussed military cooperation arrangement with Saudi Arabia does not involve deploying Syrian troops to the conflict-hit country.
Speaking alongside Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi during a joint press conference at Tishreen Palace in Damascus on Monday, al-Shaibani emphasized that Syria has neither stationed forces in Yemen nor made arrangements for an imminent deployment. He added that any decision to send Syrian troops abroad would be officially announced rather than conducted behind closed doors.
“There is no deployment of Syrian forces in Yemen, nor are there any plans to do so in the near future,” he said.
The Syrian minister reiterated Damascus' backing for Yemen's internationally recognized authorities while denouncing threats directed at Saudi Arabia by the Houthi movement.
He also voiced optimism about the possibility of restoring security in Yemen and bringing an end to the hardships endured by its population, noting that Syria itself is working to overcome the consequences of years of conflict.
Al-Shaibani further explained that the government's current priorities center on rebuilding the country, supporting the return of displaced refugees and restoring infrastructure damaged during the war.
His comments follow reports suggesting that Syria could dispatch military forces to Saudi Arabia and Yemen as part of efforts to assist operations against the Houthis.
Speaking alongside Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi during a joint press conference at Tishreen Palace in Damascus on Monday, al-Shaibani emphasized that Syria has neither stationed forces in Yemen nor made arrangements for an imminent deployment. He added that any decision to send Syrian troops abroad would be officially announced rather than conducted behind closed doors.
“There is no deployment of Syrian forces in Yemen, nor are there any plans to do so in the near future,” he said.
The Syrian minister reiterated Damascus' backing for Yemen's internationally recognized authorities while denouncing threats directed at Saudi Arabia by the Houthi movement.
He also voiced optimism about the possibility of restoring security in Yemen and bringing an end to the hardships endured by its population, noting that Syria itself is working to overcome the consequences of years of conflict.
Al-Shaibani further explained that the government's current priorities center on rebuilding the country, supporting the return of displaced refugees and restoring infrastructure damaged during the war.
His comments follow reports suggesting that Syria could dispatch military forces to Saudi Arabia and Yemen as part of efforts to assist operations against the Houthis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment