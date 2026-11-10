France Raises Minimum Wage, Introduces Measures to Ease Living Costs
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has unveiled a package of measures aimed at improving household purchasing power, including an increase in the national minimum wage, as protests and labor-related mobilization continue across the country.
The minimum wage is set to rise by 1.6% starting Dec. 1, pushing the monthly net payment to €1,502 ($1,740). The adjustment was announced by Labor Minister Jean-Pierre Farandou.
Lecornu highlighted the scale of the increase, describing it as the second-largest minimum wage adjustment recorded in France over the past two decades and stressing that it was "not just symbolic."
However, the prime minister cautioned that implementing a more substantial wage increase could eventually result in considerable job losses, arguing that a larger adjustment might have negative consequences for employment over the longer term.
Alongside the wage revision, the government intends to introduce additional financial relief measures to help households cope with rising living expenses. These include energy-related bonuses, expanded tax-free allowances for overtime payments and tax exemptions covering profit-sharing bonuses.
To put the proposed support package into effect, the government plans to submit amendments to the 2027 budget bill.
The minimum wage is set to rise by 1.6% starting Dec. 1, pushing the monthly net payment to €1,502 ($1,740). The adjustment was announced by Labor Minister Jean-Pierre Farandou.
Lecornu highlighted the scale of the increase, describing it as the second-largest minimum wage adjustment recorded in France over the past two decades and stressing that it was "not just symbolic."
However, the prime minister cautioned that implementing a more substantial wage increase could eventually result in considerable job losses, arguing that a larger adjustment might have negative consequences for employment over the longer term.
Alongside the wage revision, the government intends to introduce additional financial relief measures to help households cope with rising living expenses. These include energy-related bonuses, expanded tax-free allowances for overtime payments and tax exemptions covering profit-sharing bonuses.
To put the proposed support package into effect, the government plans to submit amendments to the 2027 budget bill.
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